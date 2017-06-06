Kruse paints a mural in Mr. Tollefson and Mrs Link’s classrooms

Daniel McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Erica Kruse poses next to a mural she painted on the wall in Mr. Tollefson’s class.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

On the walls of two classrooms at Caledonia High School, the work of one junior will live on long after she graduates.

Erica Kruse joins several other students who have lent their artistic abilities and talents to the walls of Mr. Jay Tollefson’s classroom.

She recently painted a mural featuring a Native American on horseback about to kill a buffalo.

Inspired by the work, English teacher Mrs. Sue Link has begun painting murals on her classroom walls as well. To which Kruse has lent her talents.

“I like drawing horses,” said Kruse, “It’s fun, I guess. I knew I wanted to do something with horses so I thought this would make an interesting mural.”

Kruse and her sister Marissa, who has graduated, had painted a mural together in 2015 when Erica was a freshman, so she’s used to the process.

“Marissa picked that one out,” she said of the design featuring Napoleon. “For mine I wanted to think of something interesting and creative, something that hadn’t been done yet.”

Tollefson’s walls feature images depicting the horrors of slavery, the American flag and several other images representing history and the humanities.

Kruse’s work brings the native American perspective to the classroom.

Link’s room

Featuring the works of Robert Frost, Mrs. Links room is inspired by the seasons.

Kruse’s most recent work is inspired by the poet’s “Stopping by woods on a snowy evening.”

The walls are currently adorned with a fall and winter scene.

Ultimately the teacher would like a spring and summer scene, inspired by the works of Robert Frost, to complete the seasonal murals.

“Erica shares her talents so willingly,” Link said. “She’s dynamic, alert, has strong morals and values and a contagious smile. She’s grounded, outdoorsy and a nature lover.”

Because of that, Link asked Kruse if she could paint a scene on her classroom wall.

Kruse also lent her talent for calligraphy to the painting as well, which helped morph the scene into the Frost inspired murals which are half-way to completion.

Link hopes Kruse will paint a summer and spring scene during next school year before she goes on to college.

A strong tradition

Back in Mr. T’s room, Kruse’s work joins a group of student painted murals that have decorated his walls for the past 10 plus years.

“I let the students choose what they want to paint” Tollefson said. “It just has to be social studies or geography related.”

A grant that the teacher wrote helps pay for the necessary paint and supplies.

“She (Kruse) does excellent work,” Tollefson said of her latest master piece to adorn his walls.

Kruse is the daughter of Tim and Kathy Kruse of Caledonia.

Her work joins a chorus of Caledoina graduates who have proudly shared their artwork with the students who come after them.