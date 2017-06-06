Local dairy farmers featured in “Dairy Star”

In the May 30 issue of the “Dairy Star,” Caledonia dairy families John and Karyl Diersen and Donna and Lester Banse were featured in the magazine and online.

The article highlighted the two family operations as part of its June is Dairy Month coverage. Submitted

Karyl and John Diersen milk 160 cows with their sons Jayson and Josh. They were recently featured in “Dairy Star”magazine.

John Diersen

The Diersens which include sons Jayson and his wife Natalie, and Josh and his wife Alissa, farm 185 acres of their own land, as well as renting out 400 acres where they raise corn, beans and alfalfa.

John Diersen spent two years in the military and returned home to the family farm and farmed with his father.

Diersen’s Holstein operation is registered under “Minnigan Hills.”

John told the magazine that his operation has “never been a job to me. It is a way of life and time I can spend with my family. I feel fortunate because not everyone gets to work and spend time with their spouse, sons and grandchildren the way I do.” Submitted

A bio of Donna and Lester Banse, who milk 190 cows on their farm near Caledonia was recently featured in “Dairy Star” magazine.

Donna Banse

Banse, also of rural Caledonia, was featured in the article as well.

Husband Lester, son Matt and his wife Jenny, daughter Melissa and her husband Mark, and son Mitchell were also mentioned in the article.

The couple farms 160 acres and rent an additional 360. They raise corn, alfalfa and soybeans. They reported that they do all their own fieldwork and harvesting.

Both Donna and Lester grew up on dairy farms. The couple purchased and moved to their current home in October, 1976.

Donna spoke too of enjoying dairy farming and working together with her husband and family, something they’ve been able to do for 42 years.

“A farm is a great place to raise a family and you can be your own boss,” she told the Dairy Star.