Public Record for June 7, 2017

The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office May 18 through May 25, 2017. Ages are given at time of offense.

MINN. STATE PATROL

Kasey Nichole Campbell, 22, Bangor, Wis., speeding, fined $215.

Gavin Trent Christianson, 16, La Crescent, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Natalie R Duerkop, 32, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $115.

Jennifer Nicole Lockhart, 39, Owings Mills, Md., duty to drive with due care, fined $115.

Ashley Nicole Lorenz, 32, La Crescent, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Michael Lee Niemy Jski, 29, Stoddard, Wis., speeding, fined $135.

Robin Angela Pestana, 38, Rushford, Minn., instruction permit violation, fined $125.

John Duane Peterson, 47, Onalaska, Wis., speeding, fined $115.

Maxwell John Schoonover, 23, La Crescent, Minn., speeding, fined $115.

HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Anthony M. Geraghty, 40, Prairie du Chien, Wis., controlled substance crime in the 5th degree, possession, 2 days local confinement, probation, fined $75.

Dawn Grace Jorstad, 45, Hokah, Minn., traffic regulation school bus – stop signal extended, fined $175.

Jeremy Allan Kline, 24, La Crosse, Wis., controlled substance crime in the 5th degree, possession, no new jail time, credit for 20 days local confinement served, probation, fined $275.

Wyatt John Little, 16, Waukon, Iowa, tamper with motor vehicle without owner permission, juvenile disposition imposed, seven days in secure juvenile facility.

Elijah Andrew Stremcha, 19, La Crescent, Minn., speeding, fined $115.

Nicholas Richard Valentine, 26, La Crescent, Minn., disorderly conduct, 4 days local confinement, fined $75.

John Daniel Witt, 30, Houston, Minn., driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle, fined $275.

CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.

Joshua Alan Bjerke, 29, Hokah, Minn., driving without a valid license, fined $175.

Sean Richard Bresnahan, 51, Caledonia, Minn., domestic assault -fear, 2 days local confinement, probation, fined $75.

Samuel Christian Campbell, 21, Caledonia, Minn., two counts driving without a valid license, fined $175 for each offense, possession of drug paraphenalia, fined $50, possess/sale small amount of marijuana, fined $50.

HOUSTON POLICE DEPT.

Bobbi Sue Frye, 37, Houston, Minn., duty to drive with due care, speed greater than reasonable, fined $175.

Wynn Anita Jonsgaard, 24, Houston, Minn., driving after revocation, probation, fined $50, possess/sale small amount of marijuana, fined $75.

HOKAH POLICE DEPT.

Roland Gracia, 35, Caledonia, Minn., assault in the fifith degree, credit for time served, 80 days, probation, fined $75.

LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.

Richard Allen Beckman, 50, disorderly, 20 days local confinement, fined $75.

Steven Paul Bissen, 50, La Crescent, Minn., unlicensed animal, fined $95.

Kari Anne Laumb, 33, La Crescent, Minn., unlicensed animal, fined $95.

Cole Allen Lorenz, 21, Hokah, Minn., third degree DWI, 3 days local confinement, probation, fined $500.

Gretchen Permille Mclees, 48, La Crescent, Minn., speeding, fined $135.

SPRING GROVE POLICE DEPT.

Tory Michael Connor, 26, Holmen, Wis., parking violation, fined $22.

Casey Lee Hamilton, 34, Rochester, Minn., parking violation, fined $32.

Marian Maciano-Choncoa, 35, Spring Hill, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $275, no drivers license in possession, fined $20.

Katie Elizabeth Thompson, 32, Spring Grove, Minn., failure to change name or address on drivers license, fined $95.

MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS

Ethan Grant Lapham and Deanna Marie Lager, both of Caledonia, Minn.

Jeffrey Ray Stadtler and Cheyenne Tawny Spinden, both of Spring Grove, Minn.

Kevin Rollin Sorge and Michelle Marie Briquelet, both of Waupaca, Wis.

Victoria Marie Flatten and Ryan Lewis Woodard, both of La Crescent, Minn.

Benjamin Michael Steuart and Sarah Anne Gerdes, both of Caledonia, Minn.

Heather Marie Kraft and David James Wray, both of Caledonia, Minn.

Brett Allen Wiste and Molly Jean Stuhr, both of Spring Grove, Minn.

Delaney Mackenzie Dwyer of La Crescent, Minn. and Lyn Avery Olson of Caledonia, Minn.