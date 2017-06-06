Warriors end season with a 21-5 mark

Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

Storlie, has pitched well this season for the Warriors and will anchor the pitching staff next year for the team.

By Brad Augedahl

Head Coach

Subsection semifinal

Caledonia would square off against St. Charles in a subsection semifinal game. Austin Werner would get the starting nod for the Warriors on the mound. St Charles would score one run in the first for a 1-0 lead. Caledonia would answer back in the third inning. Werner would start the inning with a double, Jordan Burg would reach base on an error. Casey Storlie would deliver an RBI single to tie the score. Alex Goergen would get beaned to load the bases. Tate Meiners would hit a SAC fly to score Burg, and Derek Vonderohe and Payton Schott would deliver RBI singles for a 4-1 Warrior lead. That would be enough runs for Werner as he held St. Charles to six hits, two runs and struck out five in 6 2/3 innings. Tate Meiners would record the final out of the game to pick up the save. Storlie and Werner would each have a pair of hits to lead the offense. Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

Alex Goergen gives Casey Storlie a high five earlier in the play offs.

Subsection Finals

Caledonia would square off vs La Crescent in the subsection finals. La Crescent would score a pair of runs in the top of the first inning off starter Casey Storlie on three hits and a walk. The score remained at 2-0 until the fifth inning where the Lancers would add three more runs to take a 5-0 lead. The Warriors offense never got on track as they were shut out for the only time on the season in the 5-0 loss. Evan Denstad led the offense with a pair of singles.

After the loss, the Warriors would have to play Fillmore Central in a losers bracket game immediately following the La Crescent game.

The Warriors would turn to Evan Denstad as their starting pitcher and he did not disappoint. Denstad was holding down the powerful Falcons offense to zero runs through the first six innings. The Warriors would come to bat in their half of the sixth inning looking to break the 0-0 tie. After two quick outs Casey Storlie would draw a walk. Payton Schott would hit a single to left to bring up Tate Meiners. Meiners would deliver a single to center to score Storlie. Derek Vonderohe would follow with a double to score both Schott and Meiners for a 3-0 lead. Denstad would complete the shutout in the seventh inning as the Warriors held on for the 3-0 victory.

With the win, Caledonia would now face Pine Island. The Warriors would open the scoring in the first inning as Storlie walked, Payton Schott would hit a single and Tate Meiners SAC fly would score Storlie. Pine Island would answer with a run in the second and both teams would score a pair of runs in the fourth for a 3-3 tie. The score remained 3-3 all the way until the top of the 10th inning, as the Warriors escaped bases loaded situations by Pine Island in the 7th and 9th innings.

Schott would start the 10th inning rally by reaching on an error. Meiners, Vonderohe and Goergen would follow with hits to score a pair of runs. Evan Denstad would hit a double to score Vonderohe. Mason Staggemeyer would draw a walk, then Austin Werner would crack a single to score two more runs. Storlie would complete the scoring with a 2 RBI hit and a 10-3 lead. Pine Island would get one run in the 10th inning to complete the scoring in the 10-4 Warrior win.

Storlie pitched the first 3 1/3 inning, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out six. Tate Meiners picked up the win pitching 6 2/3 innings, striking out five and not allowing an earned run.

The Warriors would have to play Rochester Lourdes immediately after the long 10 inning game with the winner advancing to the section finals game. Lourdes would score a pair of runs in the first inning to take a quick 2-0 lead. Caledonia would score a run in the second on a Storlie RBI single and Tate Meiners would score on a wild pitch in the third inning to tie the score at 2-2.

Rochester would score three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to secure the 7-2 victory and end the Warriors season.

Meiners had three hits and Storlie had two hits to pace the offense.

The Warriors ended the 2017 season with a 21-5 record.