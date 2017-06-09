Paul McCauley, age 78, of Cottage Grove, passed away June 7, 2017.

Paul Joseph McCauley was born February 27, 1939 in Caledonia, Minn., to Edward and Rose (Miller) McCauley. He grew up in Caledonia where he graduated from high school in 1956. He entered active duty with the US Navy where he served as a radio man until his honorable discharge in January of 1960. He was married to Virginia Karels in September of 1965 and they initially lived in St. Paul for a few years. They settled in Cottage Grove in 1970 where they started their family and Paul stayed active with their children’s activities. He worked for the Lawrence Sign Company as a Sheet metal worker and a long time member of the Local 10 Sheet Metal Workers Union. Paul was active with the AA Program where he served as a sponsor and mentor to numerous people. He retired in 1999 and he enjoyed gardening, spending time with his grandchildren and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. He also enjoyed playing cards and telling stories.

Survived by children Joseph, Jennifer (Mark) Williams, John (Bobbie); grandchildren Paul & Alayna Williams, Landri, Sasha and Finnegan McCauley; siblings Jeanette Zirbes, Thomas McCauley and Kathy (Delmar) Cochran. He is preceded by his wife Virginia and brother Allen.

Memorial mass will be at 11 a.m., Monday, June 12, 2017 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 900 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be in the St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.