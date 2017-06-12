Rosemary Gorman, 86, of Caledonia, died June 6, 2017 at Caledonia Care and Rehab.

Rosemary was born November 26, 1930, in Baltimore, Md., to James and Mary (McTague) Gorman. She worked at Northern Engraving in Spring Grove. Rosemary loved animals, especially her kittens, and she enjoyed caring for her brother Jim’s dog.

She is survived by her brother, Jim, of Caledonia, and her nephews, Bart and Joe Gorman.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bart.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m., Friday before the service at the church. Father Matt Fasnacht will officiate. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family with arrangements.