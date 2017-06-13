Community gathers in support of new Caledonia Aquatic Center opening

Dan McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Mayor Dwayne “Tank” Schroeder joins from left, Matt Schuldt, Lois Greer and Tim Murphy at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Caledonia Area Aquatic Center on Tuesday, June 6.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

It was a day long in the making, one in which many community members rolled up their collective sleeves and did the heavy lifting necessary to make possible.

On June 6, 2017, the new Caledonia Aquatic Center opened to the public.

In a ribbon cutting ceremony, led by city officials, members of the Dolphins Aquatic Club and others, Mayor Dwayne Tank Schroeder officially opened up the pool for business.

“For years we have needed a new pool and today it is a dream realized,” Schroeder told a crowd of about 200 eager swimmers and community members. “Our old pool was outdated and beyond repair.” Dan McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

The new Caledonia Aquatic Center drew several people young and old who were willing to splash around in all of its glorious newness.

From a Dolphin dream to reality

The Dolphins played a key role in making the new pool a reality.

“We needed to do something,” said Mary Mell, member of the Dolphins.

“I just couldn’t see not giving something for another generation of young kids to enjoy,” added Terry Lauden.

So the Dolphins, who have been an active organization since the 1990s, set out to do the heavy lifting required to make last Tuesday a reality. Dan McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Joanne Zard, a member of the Dolphins, leads its oldest member, Lois Greer, who is arm-in-arm with Tim Murphy. The trio dipped their feet in the zero depth entry portion of the new Caledonia Aquatic Center.

“I remember the phone drive,” said Carolyn Medin. “Caledonia and the surrounding communities were so vital in helping make this possible.”

Nelson recalls the night several members of the Dolphins and several community members used Miken’s phone system and made calls to community members to help raise money for the proposed new pool.

“We were very successful thanks to all of our communities,” she recalled.

The group kept fighting backlash from some community members who didn’t wish to see their taxes increase due to the potential cost of a new aquatic center.

“We heard a lot of times ‘there’s a perfectly fine pool just down the road in Spring Grove,’” recalled Mell.

Undeterred, the Dolphins kept on keeping on, in an effort to bring the pool to reality.

Lois Greer, who is in her early 90s and has been a member of the Dolphins for many, many years, said of the day “It’s been a long time coming.”

Proud, Greer and her Dolphin friends celebrated by watching the young families enjoy the aquatic center.

“I’ve never seen such big smiles on the faces of our families,” said Mell.

They recalled the first pool party, back in 2011, where Bonnie Laumb volunteered to have her head shaved as part of a donation contest. Tamiko sponsored the event. Not to be outdone, her husband Glen threw in another donation and had his head shaved also. Dan McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

The new slide at the Caledonia Aquatic Center was a big hit with swimmers.

From cookbooks, quilt raffles, phone drives, pool parties, dollar by dollar, donation by donation both large and small, the community pulled together to make the pool a reality.

“We raised $33,000, our group alone,” said Carol Nelson.

Merchants Bank made a sizeable contribution to the pool in an amount over $100,000.

“We couldn’t have done it without them,” said Chris Swain. “Tim Murphy, Tom Murphy, Bob Burns, Merchants Bank, so many players who participated and made it possible.”

In his ribbon cutting speech, Mayor Schroeder said, “A vision for the new aquatic center was started by the Dolphins. The city came on board and then the community as a whole supported, contributed, and that’s the reason we are all here today.”

A “wall of honor” stands at the entry way to the aquatic center as a testament to that community togetherness to help make the pool possible,.

“We want to thank and recognize those businesses and individuals who contributed but wish to remain anonymous as well,” Schroeder said.

The new aquatic center had a scare the weekend before it was scheduled to be opened, when a water main break near the pool caused some mud to back up into the pool.

The matter was fixed the day before the grand opening and the pool was cleaned and ready for the crowd to enjoy, and now stands as a testament to the spirit of Caledonia, the surrounding communities and the willingness of the people to do what’s best for the community in the future.