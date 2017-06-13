Crazy Daze returning to Caledonia

Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia Chamber of Commerce is hosting it’s popular “Crazy Daze” event once again this year. On June 17, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., special sales will take place at several locations.

“We did this last year and it went over really well…” Chamber of Commerce board member Polly Heberlein said recently. As a participating merchant (owner of the Pine Cone Place, 120 S. Kingston St.) “I’m going to have truly crazy prices,” she added.

“Crazy sales” will also be held at Mary Ann’s Floral & Gifts (308 E. Main), Country Charm Crafts (102 S. Kingston St.), Sterling Pharmacy (615 Esch Dr.), and Elsie’s (226 E. Main St.). Customers at all five businesses will receive special red tickets with their purchases, Heberlein reported.

“If they spend $20.00, I’m going to give them 20 tickets,” she stated. The other Crazy Daze merchants will follow suit, awarding one ticket for each dollar spent. There will be a “big wheel” of prizes set up outside the City Auditorium. For 10 tickets, participants will get one spin.

“Everybody gets a prize on that big wheel,” Heberlein said, “there’s dollar prizes, $5, $10, and a couple of $50 grand prizes.” Spins of the big wheel are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., lasting until 2:30 p.m.

Those big wheel prizes were donated not only by “crazy sale” merchants, but 23 other supporting businesses which are helping with the promotion. In addition, customers will be able to sign up for “Caledonia Bucks” drawings. The Caledonia Chamber of Commerce will be awarding those to help promote shopping in the city.