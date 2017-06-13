Founder’s Day Committee invites you to a day of fun Saturday, June 17

Dan McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Merchants Bank branch president Matt Schuldt tries out the “Money Vault” which will be used this weekend as part of the Founder’s Day celebration.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The organizers of Founder’s Day want people to come and enjoy themselves this weekend.

Helen Olson, who is the president of the Founder’s Day committee along with several other volunteers have been working hard to plan a day of fun to celebrate the community.

Highlights this year include:

“The car show is in its third year,” said Olson. “It keeps getting bigger and bigger every year.”

Last year there were close to 75 cars which filled up most of Main Street.

This year the festivities will be held on Main Street as well as Gazebo Park, and on S. Marshall Street.

Registration for the antique tractor, car and motorcycle show will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Fireman water fights

Also new this year will be the Fireman Water Fight outside of the fire station. This will take place at 3:30 p.m.

“We hope to have six to eight area fire departments,” said Caledonia fire chief Kevin Jacobson. “We hope all our local departments will show up.”

Kevin Bulman, who has seen several Fireman water fights in visits to area city celebrations made the barrel and wire structure necessary for the games.

“He really spearheaded it,” Jacobson said.

Merchants Bank

Something else guests can look forward to is the opportunity to win cash in a blow up structure that is sponsored by Merchants Bank.

Members of the Founder’s Day committee will collect $1 for the chance to spend some time (organizers were still working out the details wether that time would be 30 seconds, 45 seconds or one minute) and if your name is drawn you can spend the time in the machine attempting to collect cash as it swirls around you.

“This is only the second time it will have been used,” said Julie Augedahl, who is also on the Founder’s Day Committee and is a mortgage lender at Merchants Bank.

The “inflatable money blower” will hold drawings roughly every hour before and after start times of the main entertainment.

Winner, winner chicken

dinner

A half chicken-Q dinner by Rooster Andy’s will be available beginning at 11 a.m.

The cost will be $8 per dinner.

The Warrior boys basketball team booster club will also be working the grills and in the evening food will be provided by Elsie’s.

The beer stand will open at 11a.m.

Tom Carpenter and Beth Sauer will provide music on Main Street sponsored by Founder’s Day Committee and Elsie’s.

“They’re new this year and we’re looking forward to having them,” said Olson.

A bean bag tournament will begin at 4 p.m., with registration at 3:30 p.m.

The evening wraps up with a concert by the El Caminos on Main Street at the stop lights from 8 p.m. to midnight.