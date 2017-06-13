Houston County 4-H is looking for achievement award sponsors

Submitted

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

“We’re hoping to find individuals who can help sponsor an award to give a young 4-Her the chance to receive an award from our awards list,” said Rebecca Paulson, who is the U of M Houston County 4-H program coordinator. “At the end of each year, Houston County 4-H offers youth and volunteers the opportunity to apply for or be nominated for an award that reflects their hard work in a specific area.”

The cost of sponsoring an award is just $25 for each award.

There are several opportunities to sponsor an award and multiple sponsorships are appreciated.

“Youth awards, include project achievement awards, leadership awards, the key award, demonstration awards, etc…” said Paulson. “For adult volunteers, the Friend of 4-H award, alumni award, project development awards and leadership awards are just some of the opportunities to help with a sponsorship.”

The list:

You could help by sponsoring any of the following awards:

• Youth Achievement awards (beef, dog, horse, goat, poultry, rabbit, sheep)

• Adult leader award (volunteer)

• Friend of 4-H award (volunteer)

• 4-H alumni award (volunteer)

• Key award (youth)

• Above and Beyond youth leadership award

ª Project development awards (youth and volunteer)

• Club leader of the year award (volunteer)

• Horse rider of the year (youth)

• Horse youth leader

• Horse most improved rider (youth)

Each award recipient receives a plaque and/or mug and/or pin.

“We are looking for 4-H alumni or non-alumni who might be interested in helping,” Paulson continued. “Each award can be sponsored in memory of an individual or family.”

The awards can also be named after the sponsor or person to whom you are remembering.

“For example, my grandfather was in Houston County 4-H so I could sponsor an award called the ‘Lowell Nelson Alumni Award,’ Paulson said.

“In total we are looking for a potential of 12 sponsored awards,” she said. “The list of awards can be found on a form in this week’s edition of The Caledonia Argus.”

If you have any questions, would like to learn more or would like to sponsor an award, contact the Houston County Extension office at 507-725-5807.