In this case it is Rocket Science: Caledonia class of 2000 graduate, Scott Roland, shares his story with Caledonia’s class of 2017

Submitted

Scott Roland and his wife Alyssa.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

Thanks to Karl Klug and Isaac Fruechte, we all know today’s young Warriors can have a dream, work hard and accomplish that dream, and in the case of those two, make it to the NFL.

We also know that not every little boy or girl dreams of playing professional sports.

Some dream of being teachers, lawyers, doctors, or rocket scientists.

One such dreamer is Scott Roland, who graduated from Caledonia in 2000.

The Caledonia Argus has been asked by readers to feature some of the many wonderful things that graduates of the school are doing with their lives.

To accommodate this request, we’ve reached out to several graduates whose names we were given by various readers. We think these individuals have a story to tell, beginning with Roland.

Roots don’t run deep here but once a Warrior, always a Warrior

“We moved to Caledonia in 1998, and I graduated from CHS in 2000,” Roland said. “To say we moved a lot growing up is an understatement. Sometimes we would move several times within a single school year, so as you can imagine it was hard to ever feel truly ‘settled’ in a city. Fortunately, when we moved to Caledonia, we ended up staying.”

Like so many of us who’ve moved from outside the community to town, Roland, too, found Caledonia to be a welcoming and accepting environment.

“Right away after moving to Caledonia I made some great (what would become) lifelong friends, and was able to build a strong social network of positive influences,” he said. “However, due to all of the moving around I was lacking in several of my high school class requirements. After taking summer classes, extra after school classes, and independent studies to try and play catch up, I still fell short of the necessary requirements to graduate on time. After unsuccessfully petitioning the high school to allow me to walk in the graduation ceremony and take extra classes the following summer, it was inevitable that I would have to repeat a high school grade. I felt defeated, and figured I’d drop out, maybe get my GED and move up to Minneapolis to work at the Seal Coating company I’d worked at the previous few summers. “None of that happened.”

The experience would form a strong work ethic within Roland that would help in leading him to where he is today.

“I decided to swallow my pride, went back to school that Fall, did all the homework, took all the math, science, and AP classes I could (only English was offered at the time, but Mr. Riley was a tough class), studied hard, took the ACT test, and eventually was accepted to Luther College to pursue my degree in Physics. At Luther I participated in a dual-degree program where a student could transfer to another school (in my case University of MN) with either a head start on a related Master’s degree or finish with a second Bachelor’s degree. After a year and a half at Minnesota, I was offered a job in southern California (in the middle of winter, mind you) to work on design of the parachutes for the NASA Orion capsule and my then girlfriend (Alyssa Burg) and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity. We lived there from 2007 till 2015, when I was offered my current job at Blue Origin.”

Blue Origin

Roland would find himself working on the cutting edge in an ever evolving industry.

He joined the company Blue Origin, which, according to public relations director Caitlin Dietrich, “The company is empowered by a vision where millions of people are living and working in space. To achieve our vision, we are developing reusable rocket engines and launch vehicles that will dramatically lower the cost of access to space.”

“As I said before, the company I work for is called Blue Origin, he said. “We’re owned by Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com, and our ultimate goal is millions of people living and working in space. I work in the Systems Engineering and Integration team, specifically as a member of the Structural Integrity & Loads group. Essentially, my job is to derive and develop the loads the launch vehicles, payloads, and people on-board would experience during flight to ensure that the vehicle is sufficiently robust to withstand these environments. This includes transport, launch, in-flight, stage separation, emergency escape, and eventual landing of the vehicles. There are a ton of awesome test videos on our website. To learn more visit www.blueorigin.com.”

Like Klug and Fruechte, when one wants to reach the top of the mountain, you’ve got to work hard.

Roland offers this bit of advice to today’s young Warriors who wish to follow in his footsteps.

“It sounds a little bit cliche, but literally “never give up”. If I had given up after what I thought was my senior year of high school, I would not be where I am today,” he said. “Believe me it was a difficult decision to make and was pretty embarrassing at the time, but don’t let something temporary like pride or embarrassment get in the way of your dreams. It’s really hard not to sound like a “motivational” poster there, but its pretty accurate. I think I’d also say just because it doesn’t come easily or quickly doesn’t mean you can’t learn it. I always had to study hard, do all the homework and extra readings to understand the concepts. That whole “it comes naturally” thing is overrated, just work your tail off!

Roland also offered this advice on the troublesome student debt that so many of today’s students struggle with.

“Maybe one other point, I had to take out several student loans in order to pay for my college education, and I know that the cost of school can be a point of departure for some prospective students, but I wouldn’t let that stand in your way,” he said. “Apply for any and all scholarships you can find (seriously scour Google there are tons of opportunities out there for students looking for money for school), work summer jobs to pay down the cost, look into work-study programs (I did tutoring almost every year), worked with the guidance counseling office on federal college grants and other opportunities. It’s really not as overwhelming as it’s made out to be.”

Personal life

Roland would go on to marry his sweet heart.

“Alyssa Burg and I have been married since 2010, dating since 2000, and yes, lots of people date for 10 years before getting married, or at least that’s what I kept telling her,” Roland joked.

He points to several teachers, past and present in Caledonia who made an impact on his life and success.

“Cheryl Utecht – Hands down. She’s really the reason I decided to go into science and engineering,” Roland said. “Her Physics class was basically the spark I needed. Myself and a few other students would stay after class and try to find fault within Einstein’s relativity equations, we’d joke saying “Einstein ain’t much”. Turns out we were wrong, he’s very much, much.”

“David Riley – His classes were always a challenge, and he was passionate about the topic,” Roland continued. “He’d encourage us to debate some of the deeper meaning and metaphor in the books we read for his AP English class. Also he was our Knowledge Bowl coach, and if not for him I think it’s safe to say I wouldn’t have ever been on TV wearing a FUBU t-shirt competing against Winona Cotter in a Knowledge Bowl Tournament. No big deal.”

“High school is hard but its over in a blink,” Roland offered to today’s young people. “Even if you’re going through tough times, keep your head up, swallow your pride and work through it, you won’t regret it. If there are any students out there curious about pursuing careers in aerospace I’d be happy to help wherever possible.”

Scott’s mom is Pam Roland. He has two brothers, Andy and Joe Roland and a sister Ellyn Roland.