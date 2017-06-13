Legion team opens the season

Submitted

Tyler Wiebke delivers a pitch for Post 191 vs. Fillmore Central.

By Brad Augedahl

On Thursday, June 8, the Caledonia Legion Post 191 opened their season with a home tilt vs. Fillmore-Central. Caledonia would open the scoring in the bottom of the first. Casey Storlie would lead off with a single, Payton Schott would reach on an error. Tate Meiners would deliver an RBI single and Derek Vonderohe would follow with an RBI fielder’s choice for a 2-0 lead. Post 191 would add two more runs in the 2nd inning on hits by Eric Augedahl, Storlie, Meiners, Evan Denstad and Kyle Cavanaugh.

Starting pitcher Tyler Wiebke was keeping the FC hitters off the bases as he allowed only one hit thru the first three innings.

Caledonia would blow open the game in the home half of the third by adding six more runs. Tyler Wiebke would lead off with a single, Augedahl and Schott would follow with hits, and Tate Meiners would clear the bases with a double. Vonderohe would drive in Meiners with a hit and a Kyle Cavanaugh double would plate Vonderohe for the 10-0 lead.

FC would attempt to rally in the fifth inning, with runners on first and second. A gap shot to right center was run down and caught on a diving play by Riley Cordes, who then got up and threw the runner out attempting to go to third, to end the game with a 10-0 run ruled contest.

Meiners had 3 hits and 3 RBI’s, Storlie, Cavanaugh and Augedahl each chipped in 2 hits apiece to pace the offense.

Wiebke pitched a complete game shutout, allowing only three hits, while striking out one.