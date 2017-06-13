“Librarian on the loose” in Hokah

Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

Area youngsters flock to see librarian Shari Carlson at the Hokah City Park.

Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

“It’s kind of taking it to the streets,” Hokah librarian Shari Carlson said. Or to the park, at least.

On most Tuesdays and Thursdays this summer, Carlson is heading to the Hokah City Park, bringing library materials to youngsters. Kids can be found playing with Legos, enjoying crafts, puppets, games and more during those “Librarian on the Loose” sessions. And yes, there are books.

“Tuesday we did story time, but we’re also looking at the changing scope of how people really use the library,” Carlson added. “People come to the library to use the computers, or for structured after-school activities.

“I’m a new librarian, relatively speaking, and so I push myself to get kids and families familiar with me so they feel comfortable coming to the library and spending time there.

“This is kind of taking things out to where people already are… I come out this summer twice a week, for two hours when tee ball is going on, so there’s a lot of little ones, and sometimes older ones that are involved in tee ball.

“A lot of them aren’t really aware of the changing scope of what’s available.

“We’re just helping people to become aware of the whole scope of community services that they can take advantage of.”