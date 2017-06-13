Three Warrior girls golfers qualify for state

Submitted

The Warrior girls golf team finished as Section Runners-up and had three golfers qualify for state competition. Pictured above: head coach Mitch Mullins, Vanessa Hawkins, Jenna Wiebke, Rebeckah Schroeder, Katrina Paulson, Gina Steele and Aly Jilek.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia Warrior girls golf team will send three individuals to state following a nice second round at Willow Creek on Monday, June 5.

“We took second as a team in the sections, and I am happy for the girls with that,” said head coach Mitch Mullins. “We shot identical scores each day with 388s.”

The coach was pleased with how well his team scored both rounds of the section tournament.

“This is a pretty good score for us, so I was pleased,” he said. “All six girls played tough and hung in there. We always try to get better as the season goes along and I believe we definitely did that. I know some of the girls would tell you they left some shots out there.”

After the top three golfers scored well enough to make it to state, the other three younger golfers gained some valuable experience.

“It was good experience for Vanessa Hawkins, Gina Steele, and Aly Jilek to golf in section play for the first time,” Mullins said. Submitted

The three golfers to qualify for state individual competition were: Rebeckah Schroeder, Jenna Wiebke and Katrina Paulson.

On to state

“We had three qualify for state as individuals, and they are Katrina Paulson, Rebeckah Schroeder, and Jenna Wiebke,” Mullins said. “For Rebeckah and Katrina, this is their second trip to state, and this is Jenna’s first trip. I am real excited for them. Participating in a state tournament of any kind is a big deal.”

Schroeder shot an 89 to qualify on day two after carding a 94. She posted the fourth best total of all the golfers on the course.

Schroeder made par on holes one and two (4 and 5 respectively) she birdied the fourth hole and shot par on holes seven, 11 and 17.

Paulson’s round was higher than her score from day one as she shot a 98. She shot par on holes two, eight, 10, 11 and 16.

Jenna Wiebke shot par on holes six and 10 and finished with a 95 on day two. Paired with her 101 from day one, she made the cut.

“We will golf on June 13 and 14 at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker, Minn.,” Mullins said.

Individual scores:

Rebeckah Schroeder: 94, 89

Katrina Paulson: 91 98

Jenna Wiebke: 101, 95

Vanessa Hawkins: 102, 106

Gina Steele: 118, 116

Aly Jilek: 128, 129

Team scores:

Fillmore Central qualified for state having shot a 709 overall. The Warriors were runners-up in the section with a 776.

Fillmore Central: 358-351-709

Caledonia: 388-388-776

L-A: 425-407-832

R-P: 521-506-1027