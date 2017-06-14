County – HOUSTON COUNTY

PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 9:00 a.m.

Place: Commissioners Room, Courthouse, Caledonia, MN

Members Present: Jack Miller, Justin Zmyewski, Scott Connor, Teresa Walter and Fred Arnold

Presiding: Jack Miller, Chairperson

Call to order.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve the agenda.

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve the minutes of the May 23, 2017 meeting.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve payment of the license center and Human Services disbursements and the following claims:

County Revenue Fund $47,877.52

Road & Bridge Fund 10,626.34

—————

Total $58,503.86

==========

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter and seconded by Commissioner Connor to approve Alternate One Finding of Facts, Conclusions, and Order. A roll call vote was taken: District 1 no; District 2 no; District 3 yes; District 4 yes; District 5 yes. The motion carried to accept Alternate One Findings of Fact, Conclusions, and Order.

At this time Engineer Pogodzinski reported on four bids received for S.A.P. 028-599-090, a bridge replacement project scheduled for Bush Valley Road. Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to accept the low bid of $230,127.01 submitted by Zenke, Inc.

Engineer Pogodzinski reported on three bids received for S.A.P. 028-599-086, a bridge replacement project located on Rooster Valley Road. Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to accept the low bid of $98,653.25 submitted by VanGundy Excavating, LLP.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to adopt the following:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-25

APPROVING AND ACCEPTING HOUSTON COUNTY RIGHT OF WAY PLAT NO. 69 FOR RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT SAP 028-627-009

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that Houston County approves and accepts Houston County Right of Way Plat No. 69 as designating the definite location of that part of C.S.A.H. 27 located in located in Section 13, Township 101 North, Range 7 West and Section 18, Township 101 North, Range 6 West, as presented on this date, May 23, 2017, and authorizes it to be filed of record with the Houston County Recorder.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that Jack Miller, County Board Chairperson, is hereby authorized to execute and sign the certification statement on said plat on behalf of Houston County.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to authorize conducting a competitive search for the position of Maintenance Foreman.

Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve the Job Description for Highway Maintenance Specialist Senior, the B24-2 banding and to authorize an internal search to fill said position.

HR Director Arrick-Kruger reported that interviews for the position of Emergency Manager have been conducted. Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Walter and carried with Commissioner Zmyewski voting in the negative to hire Olivia Niday at step 2 of the appropriate comparable worth band, effective June 12, 2017 and contingent upon the successful completion of a required background check.

Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to hire Samuel Stemper as a 67 day employee at a rate of $12.51 per hour effective May 25, 2017.

Following discussion, motion made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to accept the resignation of Diane Giese effective June 2, 2017 and draft a letter in appreciation of her years of service to the residents of Houston County.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to accept the resignation of Daniel J. Krzoska effective June 9, 2017 and draft a letter in appreciation of his 18+ years of dedicated service to the residents of Houston County.

Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to amend the start date of Zachary Swedberg to May 30, 2017.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to amend the start date of Rachel Meyer to June 5, 2017.

Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to adopt the following;

RESOLUTION NO. 17-26

BE IT RESOLVED that the Houston County Board of Commissioners does hereby approve the Minnesota Lawful Gambling Application for Exempt Permit on behalf of Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Association for gambling activities to be conducted at the Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Association Range, 11511 County Road 10, Caledonia, MN.

There being no further business and the time being 10:42 a.m., motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting, the next advertised meeting being Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

HOUSTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

By: Jack Miller, Chairperson

Attest: Charlene Meiners, County Auditor

THE ABOVE PROCEEDINGS OF THE HOUSTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS IS ONLY A SUMMARY. THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE HOUSTON COUNTY AUDITORS OFFICE AS WELL AS ON THE HOUSTON COUNTY WEBSITE LOCATED AT THE FOLLOWING WEB ADDRESS: http://www.co.houston.mn.us/

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

June 14, 2017

700184