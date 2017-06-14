Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CALEDONIA, MN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ZONING PERMIT/CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT

The City Council, acting as the Board of Appeals, of the City of Caledonia, will hold a public hearing at 6:15 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2017, in the Council Room, City Hall, 231 East Main Street, to consider a Zoning Application submitted by Henry Becker, for 320 S. 1st Street, requesting to build a 48 x 140 structure in a commercial district to replace current storage building.

The legal descriptions for these parcels are as follows:

The South 180 feet of the East half of Block 12 of Buells Addition to the City, formerly Village, of Caledonia according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Houston County Recorder in and for Houston County, Minnesota.

This proposal requires consideration of the following variances:

1. Requesting a 83 ft variance to be 7 ft from East property line.

2. Requesting a 79 ft variance to be 11 ft from South property line.

3. Requesting a 20 ft variance to be 0 ft from West property line.

For the Board of Zoning Appeals

City Of Caledonia, MN

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

June 14, 2017

