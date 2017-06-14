Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF HOUSTON

DISTRICT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 28-PR-17-416

In Re: Estate of

Steven Douglas Hughes,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 4, 2017 at 2:45 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Houston County Courthouse, 304 South Marshall, Caledonia, Minnesota 55921, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedents Will dated May 5, 2017, and for the appointment of Scott Henry Schroeder, whose address is 365 N Monte Carlo Dr., Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54703 as personal representative of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the estate.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: June 1, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Carmaine Sturino,

Judge of District Court

Dated: June 5, 2017

/s/ Darlene L. Larson,

Court Administrator

Michael A. Murphy (MN# 0347449)

Hammell & Murphy PLLP

PO Box 149

Caledonia Minnesota 55921

Telephone: (507) 725-3361

Facsimile: (507) 725-5627

Published in the

Caledonia Argus

June 14, 21, 2017

699996