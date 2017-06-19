Ardyce E. Wild, 75, of New Albin, Iowa, died Sunday, June 18, 2017, at Country Winds Manor, Cresco, Iowa.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 22, 2017, at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, Eitzen, Minn. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Memorial Cemetery, New Albin, Iowa. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the New Albin Community Center and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Caledonia is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary will follow.