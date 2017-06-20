Café comes back to Brownsville after a short hiatus

Daniel McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Erika Douglas is happy to be back in the food service business as she opens The Driftwood Café in Brownsville.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

“Everyone is always asking ‘when are you going to open up,’” laughed Erika Douglas.

Douglas will be opening The Driftwood Café, formerly the Copper Penny in Brownsville.

She will feature breakfast and lunch, will offer specials daily and is planning a Friday Fish Fry.

She opened on Monday, June 19, just in time for Brownsville Days.

“We’re open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day except Friday; and we’re open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. Everybody is excited about the fish fry.”

During Brownsville Days, Douglas encourages you to stop in and check out her new place.

“People might want to stop in to get out of the heat,” she laughed.

For breakfast, Douglas said she plans to have omelets, homemade biscuits and gravy, homemade soups will be offered for lunch.

Years of experience

Douglas has worked “many, many years” in the restaurant business.

She is bringing that experience with her to this new venture.

“I was 15 when I started in the restaurant business,” she said.

Most recently, Douglas worked in a graphic design job and is looking forward to working with customers in the food service industry again.

“I’m looking forward to serving the community,” she said. “They’ve been so supportive before we’ve even opened our doors.”

Stop in say ‘hi’ this weekend at Brownsville Days. And while you’re at it, be sure and have the special.