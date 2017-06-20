City picks paving projects

Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia City Council approved a pair of bids for street paving and chip sealing on Monday, June 12. W. Klaetsch Paving (La Crosse) will work on sections of six streets, while Scott Construction (Lake Delton, Wis.) will apply asphalt chip seal to two others. Three other streets were dropped from the 2017 paving list.

The blacktop paving list includes portions of S. East, N. East, S. Ramsey, E. South, E. Washington, and N. Decorah streets, while parts of West Main Street and Grant Street will get a layer of granite chips and liquid asphalt.

The paving bid totaled $88,824, while the chip seal work added $12,289 to the bill. Scott Construction also offered to repair a gravel patch on Esch Drive that didn’t hold its 2016 chip seal for no charge.

Councilman Bob Burns abstained on the W. Klaetsch Paving vote. All other ballots on the pair of proposals were unanimous. After sharpening their pencils, the council determined that the city will still have between $20,000 and $30,000 of reserve funds available for unexpected street repairs this year, even after curb and gutter work on several streets is factored in, as well as digging out part of N. East Street and rebuilding its base. The projects will be completed by the end of September if not sooner, city administrator Adam Swann reported.

New pool report

Swann said that, “The new pool opening went well. Everybody in the city worked really hard to make it happen.”

A Minnesota Department of Health inspection revealed that the diving board was about five inches too high, so a different pedestal has been ordered. Swann said that the error falls on a contractor, so the city will not bear any extra costs to remedy the situation.

Well over 80 family memberships and over 50 individual memberships have been purchased for the new facility, the administrator stated. Only about 30-40 family memberships were expected, based on prior swim seasons.

In addition, lifeguards are doing “a great job,” Swann said. Additional umbrellas for lifeguards and guests are being considered, and there is interest from private donors in helping to make that happen.

On a related note, the council voted to install four video surveillance cameras and a digital recorder at the pool. Rushford-based Heartland Security will provide the system, which is expandable for up to eight cameras. The cost is $3,895. Members also voted to transfer dollars from the capital equipment fund to cover $10,101 in pool construction cost overruns. Swann said that two other pool construction claims from Wieser Brothers Construction (totaling between $10,000 and $11,000) are also pending, but those added costs are still “negotiable” at this time.

Consent agenda

A single vote approved five items, including the resignations of Caledonia police officers Craig Wurzel and Zach Swedburg, who will remain on the call-in list. Case McCormick was hired as an emergency medical responder for the Caledonia Ambulance Department on the same ballot.

Other news

A new van-type trailer was bought to store hazardous spill supplies and equipment. The $3,000 price tag will be split between the Caledonia Fire Department and the Caledonia Fire Relief Association.

Members voted to advertise for a new position with the Caledonia Police Department. An “administrative assistant” job will be offered Monday through Friday, totaling 20 hours per week.

Davy Engineering (La Crosse) was hired to draft “scope of work and negotiating contract prices for (the) installation of a spiral heat exchanger and two boilers” at the city’s waste water treatment facility. Engineering costs for the job are estimated at approximately $5,000, Swann noted. The estimated cost to remove and replace the equipment is $110,500.