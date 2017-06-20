Flag flown in combat given back to the Warrior football program

Daniel McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Noah Snell, Zeke Ott and Mitchell Bechtel display the certificate and American Flag which was given to the Caledonia football program by 2014 player Sam Schulte.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

Sam Schulte wanted to give back to the program that gave him so much.

The 2014 Caledonia graduate, currently serving our country in the Air Force, points to the Warrior football program as key to making him the man he is today.

“I learned a lot about putting the team and others first, fighting through adversity, working together for the goal or mission,” Schulte said.

So he wanted to give the program something they could be proud of.

So the air crew flight equipment technician who is currently stationed with the 934 Air lift wing in St. Paul, decided to send the program a flag, and not just any flag.

The American Flag has flown over Qatar, Kuwait, and missions into Syria.

With it was presented a certificate.

“It’s special,” said an appreciative head coach Carl Fruechte of the gesture. “Knowing that this flag flew in combat, I am really humbled.”

And these are the reasons that Fruechte said he coaches.

When a young man learns on the field of play how to grow into adulthood and keep sight of the bigger picture, Fruechte said the growth of those young men make it all worth it.

“It is great to see what our youth are doing,” Fruechte said.

The coach, who’s wife is good friends with Sam’s mom Patti, have kept in touch throughout his service to our country.

Schulte is the son of John and Patti. He played wide receiver and cornerback for the Warriors during high school.

“We’ve always kept pretty close,” said Schulte. “He taught me to always give my best, try my hardest and that hard work will pay off and I hope this flag can symbolize that to others coming up through the program,” Schulte said.

The coach plans to have a display box made for the flag and expects to hang it in the weight room for all Warriors future and past to gather some inspiration from.

“He’s a very humble young man so when you see that he wanted to donate to the program and to the school it can’t help but put a smile on your face,” said a proud coach. “This right here is why we do this. You hope these young men take these lessons with them into life.”