Former Bissen’s Tavern reopens as ‘Wildcat Saloon’

Daniel McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Max Foellmi is the new owner of Wildcat Saloon, formerly Bissen’s Tavern in Brownsville.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

Guests at Wildcat Saloon will notice a new deck when they walk up to the Brownsville establishment.

They held their grand opening a few weeks ago and after opening under new ownership on the 5th of May.

Max Foellmi of Foellmi Construction decided to get into the bar business.

With the Top of the Rock closing, the community is very appreciative of Foellmi opening Wildcat Saloon, formerly Bissen’s Tavern.

“A lot of people were worried they wouldn’t have a place with Top of the Rock closing,” Foellmi said. “Brent and Shelly always did a good job and they really helped me get going.”

Foellmi said the community support of the business has been great and he is pleased with his decision to open Wildcat Saloon.

In addition to the deck outdoors, Foellmi remodelled the indoor space some as well.

Several specials

The bar features $2 every day, all-day specials on Busch Lite, Old Milwaukee, Hams, Natural Light and Natural Ice.

During Brownsville Days, Wildcat Saloon will feature an eight hour happy hour or “something like that” for specials.

Foellmi expects there to be weekend drink specials, so stop in, check out the new place and have a beer for cheap.

Foellmi said, “thanks to the community for their support.”

“A lot of locals really appreciate having a place in town to come to,” he said.