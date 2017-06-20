Homecoming parade marshals “totally surprised” by the honor

Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

Steve and Bev Nelson have been chosen as parade marshals for Spring Grove’s 2017 Homecoming celebration.

For Spring Grove residents, one word holds a lot of meaning. Homecoming.

Every 10 years, the community celebrates its unique place in the history of Norwegian-American immigration.

“The story goes that Spring Grove is the first Norwegian settlement west of the Mississippi,” Steve Nelson said recently. “People came and settled in Spring Grove, then their relatives from Norway came over and maybe spent a year or two or a few months in Spring Grove, and then they went on.

“So there were a lot of connections for a lot of people here.

“It goes back to 1907. That was the first one. The first Homecoming was about all those people that went on. This was a time for them to come back.”

The following paragraph confirms that 1907 date, and what the celebration is about. It’s from O.S. Johnson’s 1920 report entitled, “Settler history from Spring Grove and surroundings, Minnesota.”

“Many people who now live in states further west, was born and raised here in Spring Grove and surroundings. This became evident during the big homecoming celebrations that took place here some 13 years ago. Big crowds came to revisit their childhood homes, see their parents, refresh their memory about their youth years that few of us forget. We remember the great speech held by reverend Seehus and how he described the childhood homes that was left behind. He told about those who moved away (and) had found fortune and wealth in the West. They returned as big landowners. But while they had contributed to the culture development in the West, they who stayed had worked hard, too. Churches and schools had been built, they had comfortable houses, fields and pastures, so the country had been changed into flourishing districts with the beautiful village of Spring Grove in the middle…”

The 2017 Homecoming celebration holds a special family tie-in for Steve and Bev Nelson. “Our son graduated in 1992, and our daughter graduated in 1997,” Steve noted. “So this is her 20th high school reunion, and his 25th. So for us, it flows really nicely. They’re going to be here. We’ll have a houseful for a couple weeks,” he grinned.

Steve and Bev have also been named 2017 Homecoming parade marshals.

The couple moved to the Spring Grove area in 1978.

“We lived in the vicinity of Dorchester for about nine years,” Steve added, “then up near Newhouse for about 10 years, lived in the town of Spring Grove for 12 years, and now we’ve been here (Highland Hills Farm west of Highlandville, Iowa) for seven. So, outside of the last seven years we’ve been within just a few miles of Spring Grove.

Steve is now set to retire as a 20-year full-time postman in July, while Bev just retired (after 22 years) from Spring Grove Public Schools. She served as K-12 librarian, and taught a wide range of courses (including challenging advanced placement fare) in language arts and English.

Homecoming committee member Lorilyn Dehning put it this way:

“Bev was the librarian and teacher at school for many years, working and encouraging our youth to read and be involved in their community. She was a mentor for church youth. Steve was the local mailman for many years. He was/is also a strong member of many committees in Spring Grove. They both always have a smile and something nice to say that will cheer up your day. The Nelsons are a good representation of our community. Always pulling together and looking toward our future.”

“My involvement was mostly at Spring Grove Trinity Lutheran Church,” Steve said. Bev has served as president of both Dollars for Scholars and Ye Olde Opera House, and has volunteered for plenty of other projects.

“I’ve always had the experience of working with great people who are willing to pull their weight,” she stated. “I don’t know if it works like that in other communities, but my experience of serving on boards in Spring Grove is that we have very even-minded people who share the responsibilities of the workload.

“Someone said to Steve once that they thought Spring Grove the kind of town where if something had to get done, people are good at coming together to work together. We see that over and over again.”

Just a few items that the area residents can take some well-justified pride in, include the Spring Grove library, the Aquatic Center, the theater, cinema, and much more, she stated. “It’s a nice community.”

So what does it feel like to be chosen as parade marshals for the Homecoming celebration?

“I’m honored, just floored. Totally surprised,” Steve said.

“It is an honor,” Bev added. “We were very surprised.

“When I think of Homecoming, it’s all family-based, and the local churches and the community are close. I’m impressed with the longevity of family values in Spring Grove.

“The teaching staff here honors those traditions. There’s an expected behavior, and it makes it easier to teach.”

Bev smiled. “I would tell the kids, ‘I know who you are. I know where you live. I know your parents. I know your grandparents. There’s a lot of accountability,” she chuckled.

“I think Homecoming is a time for families to reunite. I always think of Spring Grove as a place that people come home to. A place where people come back to be married, a place where people come back to, to have their children baptized, and a place where people come back to be buried. There’s certainly a connection – Spring Grove representing the roots of a lot of people.”