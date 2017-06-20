RockFilter Distillery grand opening set for homecoming

Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

Business partners Tim Blanski and Christian Myrah in the cocktail room at RockFilter Distillery, Spring Grove.

Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

Some things just can’t be rushed. It’s been 10 years since the last Spring Grove Homecoming celebration, and several trips around the sun since a local farmer/entrepreneur began working on an idea which would grow into RockFilter Distillery.

The Homecoming festival will feature plenty of special events, including the grand opening of RockFilter Distillery’s cocktail room.

When that venue opens, it will mark the initial release of their first two organic bourbons, both of which have already won some awards.

The cocktail room is set to open its doors for the first time on the first day of Homecoming (Wednesday, June 21) from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. It will then be open for business during the same hours, Thursday through Saturday, with hours yet to be determined (at the time of this report) for Sunday, June 25.

Christian Myrah is founder and head distiller at RockFilter, which is located at 113 Maple Drive, across the street from Viking Memorial Park. Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

The product: bottles of RockFilter’s first two bourbons.

How do you make organic bourbon?

“I can sum it up in three words,” Myrah said. “Soil, toil, and spoils. We’re finally at the spoils part. It’s kind of the culmination of three years of work to get a product actually in a bottle for somebody to sit down and enjoy. We’re finally seeing the finished product, and we’re able to sell that to the public and have them enjoy it, and tell the story of who we are and what we’re doing.”

The company’s “flagship bourbon” is called Giants of the Earth. It’s distilled from 100% organic ingredients (as all RockFilter products are). GOE begins as a mash containing 60% corn, 20% rye and 20% sorghum. Fence Jumper premium bourbon starts out as a mix of 75% Oaxacan green corn and 25% cherry-wood smoked rye.

The 2017 American Distilling Institute competition (Baltimore, Maryland) gave Fence Jumper a silver medal, with a bronze going to Giants of the Earth. The 2017 Heartland Spirits Festival in Chicago awarded a silver medal to GOE and a bronze to Fence Jumper.

Fence Jumper earned its name when the heirloom corn it depends on was invaded by some cattle. “They sampled some of the corn before we got them out of there, but we still got enough that we were able to make some bourbon,” the founder reported. “That’s why we say that ‘Good fences make more bourbon.’”

A third offering called Stone’s Throw (as in “planted, tended, milled and distilled a stone’s throw from Spring Grove, Minnesota”) is a bourbon based on a 60% corn, 20% rye, 20% oats recipe. It will be available for sampling during Homecoming, but has not yet been bottled for sale.

In addition, an organic rye whiskey is now aging in charred oaken barrels. That’s due for release late in 2017, towards winter, Myrah said. “It’s mostly rye (85%) with a little bit (15%) of apple wood smoked oats. It gives it a pretty interesting flavor.

“We don’t have a name for that one yet, so we’re looking for recommendations,” he grinned. “But we do have a picture for the label. It’s a shot of my great-uncle (‘Gil’ Myrah) on an old Farmall, waving his hat in the air as he’s driving by.”

Tim Blanski, Myrah’s business partner (sales and business development manager) was also on-site, as was Dave Wray, daily operations manager. Wray was crafting a bourbon mash. A native of Caledonia, he runs the still.

“He (Wray) just got married about a week ago,” Myrah added. “He was a brewer in Minneapolis. Decided to move back to this area. He’s a great asset for us.”

State law mandates that the cocktail room is only allowed to sell one 375 mL. bottle of liquor per person per day. Negotiations are currently underway with distributors that will decide who will carry 750 mL. bottles of RockFilter products.

A recent article by The Growler Magazine states: “…when it opens in late June, RockFilter will be selling what could become the best whiskey made in Minnesota.” The distillery was also featured in a recent “Whiskey your way through the USA” piece on Wayfair, a national e-commerce company.

So it’s possible that Spring Grove, already famous for its namesake soda pop, may soon have a finely crafted adult beverage that’s recognized for its quality far beyond the borders of the North Star State.