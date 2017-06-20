Saxon Hall, under new ownership for the past year, invites you to check them out during Brownsville Days

Daniel McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Aaron, left, and Caleb Grams are the new owner/operators of Saxon Hall in Brownsville. If you haven’t yet checked out the new and improved menu, stop in over Brownsville Days and enjoy!

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

One year ago, Aaron and Caleb Grams bought Saxon Hall in Brownsville.

The brothers are appreciative of the support they’ve received from the Brownsville community following their first year in business.

“Every thing is made from scratch,” said Aaron. “We’re a pizza pub in a 150 year old building that used to be an old blacksmith shop.”

The atmosphere captures the history of the building, which, by the way, is a historic site well worth the visit.

“We’ve done some improvements, especially to our outdoor space,” said Caleb. “We’ve added to the menu and we feature live music every couple weeks.”

Upcoming live music events include: Pig Town Fling on July 1, Gregg “Cheech” Hall on July 15, Famous Volcanoes on Aug. 5, Andy and Derrick of Almost Everyone on Aug. 12 and American Feedbag, will perform on Aug. 26.

Family affair

Both men have “day jobs,” so when the opportunity to become new owners of a pizza pub was presented, the brothers had to think about it.

Their wives, Heidi and Sarah, both chip in and help with cooking and bartending, Sarah handles the accounting duties, and their sister Marissa helps book bands for the entertainment nights.

“Our grandparents used to own the root beer stand in town years ago,” said Caleb, of Bob and Rita Grams.

So it only made sense that the Brownsville natives would carry on a family tradition and enter the food business themselves.

One year into their tenure as new owners, and the brothers feel the business has been everything they expected and more.

“It’s meeting my expectations for sure,” said Caleb. “We’re busy, which is what we want it to be. The community has given us a lot of good feedback.”

“We’ve got excellent people who work for us, too,” added Aaron. “The people of Brownsville really support what we’re doing. They really appreciate us bringing Saxon Hall back to life.”

Saxon Hall’s made-from-scratch pizza dough and sausage made in-house really resonates with the customers.

There are several specialty pizzas on hand and Saxon Hall has recently extended hours, opening at 2 p.m. on weekends.

Brownsville Days specials

Saxon Hall will be open for breakfast on the Saturday of Brownsville Days beginning at 8 a.m.

There will also be a Bloody Mary Bar.