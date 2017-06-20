Sugar Shack ready for homecoming

Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

Customers find plenty of candy, pop, and fun items at ‘The Sugar Shack.’

Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

The Sugar Shack is a fun place. Just ask any kid (regardless of age) who’s been there. Located at 149 W. Main Street in Spring Grove, the store opened for business on May 12.

There’s lots of candy, including some old-fashioned favorites, an amazing assortment of sodas, and even some special toys that hearken back to earlier, simpler times. Batman, the Thing, and the Fantastic Four peer from the comic book stand, and there’s lots of t-shirts, tank tops, various types of hoodies (including tailgate models with built-in koozies), sweatshirts and other wearables emblazoned with “Sugar Shack” and “Spring Grove Soda Pop” logos for sale. Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

Madison Thompson, manager of The Sugar Shack in downtown Spring Grove.

Spring Grove Soda Pop opened the Sugar Shack as a downtown outlet. Last week, a full slate (nine flavors) of SG Soda awaited customers, including Rhu-berry. There were also other pops available (some of which are custom bottled at SG Soda). Cock ‘n Bull Extra Ginger Soft Drink, Frost Top Imperial Root Beer, Farmer’s Brew Butterscotch Root Beer.

“The Strawberry Spring Grove Soda was just made this morning,“ Sugar Shack manager Madison Thompson said. “Business has been good. We wanted the old-fashioned candies to bring back memories for people. And we wanted to offer a full line of Spring Grove Soda Pop and apparel.”

Hard candies, assorted chocolates (from Minnesota), a wide range of salt water taffy flavors, Mallo Cups, Slo Poke caramel bars, Sugar Daddies, Sugar Babies, wax lips, Cracker Jack, Gold-Bears, licorice ropes, candy pipes, the list goes on.

Balsa wood gliders await small hands. Wooly Willy with his magnetic personality is ready to get a new hairdo, a “hand buzzer” (formerly known as a joy buzzer) is ready to fool a friend. There are wooden paddle balls, whoopie cushions, retro yoyos and other toys which have survived the decades.

“This is a fun place for people to come and find a lot of items that Spring Grove folks have enjoyed for years,” Thompson grinned.

A senior citizen stopped by. “Fun stuff!” she remarked as Thompson made change. A mother and child followed. The youngster wandered about with wide eyes and made her candy selection, then plopped a quarter on the counter. “Thank you,” Madison said. “What do you say?” the mom asked. The child fidgets, looks up with a big smile and replies, “Thank you.”

The Sugar Shack is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. A grand opening celebration is planned for Homecoming including daily door prizes and daily specials.