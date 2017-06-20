Warrior girls do well at state golf competition

Submitted

The three Warrior golfers who qualified for state competition, and their proud coach, pose for a photo at a banquet held in St. Cloud on June 12 prior to the start of state competition. From left to right: Jenna Wiebke, Katrina Paulson, Rebeckah Schroeder and coach Mitch Mullins. Rebeckah Schroeder finished 25th overall after a solid two days of golf.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

Three Warrior girls golfers performed well at state competition over the past two days. In Class A individual girls golf action at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker, MN, Warrior junior Rebeckah Schroeder finished in 25th overall after carding a score of 182 (50-43 46-43182). Jenna Wiebke, a freshman for the Warriors did well in making her first trip to state competition. She finished 35th after posting a score of 187, (52- 43, 51-41 187). Junior Katrina Paulson who battled through injuries, finished 39th overall with a score of 189 (55-40 50-44 189).

Head coach Mitch Mullins was pleased with how the trio performed.

“Day one started with sweatshirts, then windy, warm, and muggy,” Mullins said. “All three girls had a rough start on their first nine of the day, but settled down by the second nine. Juniors Rebeckhah Schroeder went 50-43 for a 93, Katrina Paulson 55-40 for a 95, and 8th grader Jenna Wiebke 52-43 for a 95.”

Things really improved nicely for the Warrior golfers.

“Day two was sunny and some wind to contend with. On the second day Rebeckah Schroeder 46-43 for a 89, Katrina Paulson 50-44 for a 94, and Jenna Wiebke 51-41 for a 92,” Mullins said. “The girls hung in there both days, and what I like is that each one improved on day two.”

Celebrate the season

There are still a few commemorative golf ball sleeves remaining for purchase at the Caledonia Argus. A portion of the proceeds goes back to the Warrior boys and girls golf programs. Congratulations to all three state participants for a memorable season.

BOLD comes back to win Class A girls golf title

BOLD climbed two spots from its 2016 finish to capture the Class A championship at Pebble Creek Golf Club at Becker. The Warriors posted a two-round score of 693 to dethrone Fillmore Central, Harmony, by four strokes. Fillmore Central was the Class A champion in 2016. Springfield finished in third with 701. Park Christian was fourth at 733 and Minneota was fifth at 745.

Team members for BOLD, the Section 4A champion based in Olivia, are freshman Olivia Hanson, freshman Ashley Trongard, senior Whitney Trongard, freshman Lanie Mages, senior Madison VanderHagen and freshman Makayla Snow.

In the individual competition, Springfield senior Callie Wersal won the gold medal with a two-round score of 155. That was five strokes better than three players that finished in the runner-up position. Finishing in a tie for second at 160 were Minneota senior Heidi Guttormson, Legacy Christian Academy junior Sophie Gray and Park Christian sophomore Emily Doeden. Ortonville senior Karina Kafka was fifth with a 162.