Ardyce E. Wild, 75, of New Albin, Iowa, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2017, at Country Winds Manor in Cresco, Iowa. She was born June 3, 1942, at the Caledonia Community Hospital, Caledonia, Minn., to Albert and Esther R. (Pohlman) Diersen. Ardyce was baptized on June 10, 1942, and confirmed in 1956. She attended St. John’s Ev. Lutheran School and graduated from Caledonia Public High School. On Nov. 4, 1961, she married Curtis Wild at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Caledonia and he preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 1995.

Ardyce was employed at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and Main Street Market in New Albin, Iowa, for many years until her retirement. She loved working outdoors in her flower beds and always had an immaculate yard. Ardyce was a kind, loving, generous, and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. She lived for “her people” which were the joy of her life.

Survivors include her son, Steven (Amy) Wild and her daughter, Diane (James) Erbe, all of New Albin, Iowa; her precious grandchildren, Jennifer, Melissa, and Shawn; her great-grandsons, River and Urijah; her sister, Eunice (Harold) Meyer of Eitzen, Minn.; her brother, Ivan (Linda) Diersen of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her husband, Ardyce was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 22, 2017, at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, Eitzen, Minn. Rev. Michael McCann will officiate. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Memorial Cemetery, New Albin, Iowa. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., Wednesday at the New Albin Community Center and from 10 a.m., until the time of service Thursday at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

The family would like to give special appreciation to the staffs at Thornton Heights Assisted Living in Lansing, Iowa, and the Patty Elwood Center in Cresco, Iowa, for the loving care given to Ardyce and her family.