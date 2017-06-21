Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

Mortgagor: John David Guillaume and Pamela Kaye Guillaume married

Mortgagee: U.S. Bank National Association ND

Dated: 06/28/2007

Recorded: 07/12/2007

Houston County Recorder Document No. 248291

Transaction Agent: N/A

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: N/A

Lender or Broker: U.S. Bank National Association ND

Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgage Originator: U.S. Bank National Association ND

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Commencing at a point on the North Line of Block 14 of Buell`s Addition to the City of Caledonia according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the County Recorder in and for Houston County, Minnesota, which point is 120 feet East of the Northwest Corner thereof, thence South 120 feet, thence East 120 feet to the East Line of said Block 14, thence North 120 feet to the Northeast corner of said Block 14, thence West along the North line of said Block 14 to the place of beginning.

Subject to a right of ingress-egress which shall be deemed to run with the lands adjacent to the aforedescribed parcel and south thereof, being the West 33 feet of the aforedescribed tract.

Abstract Property.

This is Abstract Property.

TAX PARCEL NO.: 210388001

ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:

728 SOUTH ST E

CALEDONIA, MN 55921

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Houston

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $110,000.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $109,015.43

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 2, 2017, 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, 306 South Marshall St, Caledonia, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is February 2, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: June 15, 2017

U.S. Bank National Association as successor by merger of U.S. Bank National Association ND, Mortgagee

PFB LAW, PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATION

By: Michael V. Schleisman, Michael T. Oberle, John M. Miller

Attorneys for:

U.S. Bank National Association as successor by merger of U.S. Bank National Association ND, Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

651-228-1753 (fax)

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

17908-17-00275-1

Published in the

The Caledonia Argus

June 21, 28, July 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017

702478