Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BROWNSVILLE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Brownsville will hold a public hearing at 7:45 P.M. Wednesday, July 5, 2017 in the council room of the Brownsville Community Center. This PUBLIC HEARING is being called at the request of the City Council to set the Sewer Operations Budget and to establish sewer user fees for the year beginning July 1, 2017.

All persons wishing to provide input on this matter should do so at this time if possible or submit comment in writing to the City Clerks Office before that date.

By Order of the City Council:

Prepared by the City Clerk:

Michael J. Moriarty

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

June 21, 28, 2017

701943