Harlan Wayne Ingvalson, age 87, passed away at his home June 22, 2017 surrounded by his family.

He was born in Spring Grove, Minn., to Ole and Louise Ingvalson on June 3, 1930. Harlan graduated from Spring Grove High School and continued his education at the University of Minnesota, School of Agriculture.

He served his country proudly during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post 191. On October 1, 1955 Harlan became united in marriage to JoAnn (Stemper) Ingvalson, at St. John the Baptist, Catholic Church of Caledonia. Married for 62 years, together they raised a family of five children.

As a dedicated community member Harlan served in many ways through various church, school and civic organizations. Following his passion he started farming in 1964 where he later specialized in raising and milking dairy cattle which is now known today as the Hilltop Dairy Farm Inc. Recently he was recognized as a longtime Renk Seed Dealer.

Harlan loved playing cards, shooting a round of golf, following his grandchildren’s activities and local sporting events. He especially enjoyed dancing and/or whistling a happy polka. Finally, he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his wife and growing family and many friends.

Harlan is survived by his wife, JoAnn and children, Mike (Kris), Jeanne (Dan Gade), Mary Ellen (Joel) Larson, Tom (Judy) and Steve (Christine); 18 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marie Linderbaum; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 6 siblings, Illyn Musser, Grant, Leslie, Byron, Irvin, and Ingolf Ingvalson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday at St. Mary’s Holy Family Hall. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service at the church Tuesday morning.

In lieu of flowers a memorial may be given to St. Mary’s Parish or a charity of your choice.

McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net