Albert Lea Businessman “All-In” Running for Congress

Colin Minehart officially announced today that he is running for the 1st District Congressional seat currently held by Tim Walz.

Minehart was born and raised in Albert Lea and graduated from the University of Minnesota. He married wife Sue, with whom he has two Minnesota college-educated children, both living and working in the state. Over 30 years ago Minehart partnered with his wife and operated three different businesses, selling the last one in 2014. During that 30-year business run, Minehart also served in leadership roles as a small business advocate for fellow business owners with the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association (MLBA) and the American Beverage Licensees (ABL) in Washington DC. From 2000 to 2015 Minehart also served as the Executive Director of the MLBA Children’s Fund, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Asked about why he was seeking the 1st district seat, Minehart responded, “Just as I joined the MLBA over 30 years ago to give back to an industry I knew I was going to take from, I am now seeking to join the American Congress. I want to utilize the skills I have acquired over the past 40 years to give back to America and especially the people of southern Minnesota.” He added, “I have reached a point in my life where I truly want to help others, just as many others have help me throughout my entire life”.

Minehart mentioned that even though a feeble attempt was made to “drain the swamp” in Washington DC there remains a massive glacier in Washington DC that is very cold and extremely slow-moving. He said he would be honored and humbled if the people choose him to carry the torch from southern Minnesota and begin the process of coalition building, to ultimately begin the long journey of melting that glacier.

The campaign is in its beginning stage and Minehart said he looked forward to meeting more of the people that live in the 1st district over the next year.