Cemetery board could use additional funds

Daniel McGonigle

General Manager/Managing Editor

Not a lot of money in cemeteries.

Like so many local organizations, the cemetery board at Evergreen Cemetery is looking for ways to highlight their need for financial assistance.

The group of dedicated community members volunteer their time to help keep the cemetery grounds operational and looking their best.

But of course, like so many groups, finances are tight and the needs are great.

The group continues to look for ways to promote themselves, the most recent being bringing attention to the large Pin Oak tree on the grounds.

As I’ve said before, Ervin Barth is one of my favorite people to visit with and I’ll jump at the chance to do an article with him.

He was great to visit with and so knowledgeable about the history of the trees in our area.

I hope this alone will help inspire you to want to help the cemetery board keep this treasure alive and well.

The board could use any help you’re willing to provide and having done stories on donations that Barth has given to the school and other agencies in the past, I know he is doing all he can even at 92 years young.

Won’t you find it in your heart to help the cemetery board? I know they could both use it and would appreciate all the help they can get.

Parades

I spent the weekend like many of us did, enjoying Brownsville Days and the Spring Grove celebrations.

Spring Grove was packed on Saturday. I suspect the population at least doubled and probably tripled.

My family had a wonderful time and we spent a lot of time with good friends. Thank you organizers for the fun!

Dustin Moburg, band director for the Caledonia marching band, deserves credit for how great his group sounded both Saturday and Sunday.

Two visiting bands, one from Litchfield, Minn., and the other from the Minneapolis area also performed for the Spring Grove crowd.

Sunday we carved out for Brownsville Days.

We said “hello” to some friends, spent the afternoon enjoying some time by the river, and again, had a great day with the family.

Thanks to everyone who made the two celebrations once again memorable ones! See you in 2018!