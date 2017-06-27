Eitzen: for fun, food, and fireworks!

Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

It’s no secret. If you live in Houston County, the place to be on the Fourth of July is Eitzen, Minnesota.

The Eitzen Lions Club has hosted the Eitzen Family Fun Fest, a multi-day extravaganza of entertainment, food, and – as the name implies – just plain fun, for close to 40 years.

Each year FFF events draw thousands of persons, Eitzen Lions secretary Daren Feil noted. Not bad for a town which contains (according to the US Census Bureau) 243 citizens.

“I believe that the first year the Eitzen Lions sponsored the festival was 1979,” Feil said. “The Eitzen Lions accomplish a lot. We have members from all over Houston County, and down into Iowa as well.”

It’s worth noting that Feil lives in Caledonia, as does club treasurer Lawrence Fruechte. So it’s truly a regional organization with plenty of folks from Eitzen mixed together with others from as far away as Waukon, Iowa. The same holds true for the civic organizations, charities, and deserving individuals (such as scholarship recipients) who benefit from Eitzen Lions Club donations. Over the last two years, a total of $60,194 has been contributed to a wide range of charitable efforts.

The fun kicks off on Saturday, July 1, with a tractor ride. Two evenings later, the men’s softball tourney begins. At the same time, the beer garden, food stands, and flea market opens up. Then at 7 p.m., the Tri-State Truck & Tractor Pull will roar into gear.

On Tuesday, July 4th, well over 10,000 people are expected to flock to the Eitzen Family Fun Fest.

Breakfast will be served for three hours beginning at 7 a.m. Then softball, a co-ed volleyball tournament, field class tractor pull, pedal pull for the kids, and more events take off like skyrockets. A slew of kids activities will be held near the Eitzen Fire Station as the grand parade queues up.

Food stands will be ready to go, and Mike Reicks famous fried chicken will be served at the Eitzen Community Center. Live music, beverages, and more will be available near the beer garden. And that’s just a short list of the activities going on. There’s lots more.

For example, at 7 p.m. mutton busting (a crowd favorite) will scamper across the tractor pulling park. The big raffle drawing (the top prize is $5,000) happens at 9 p.m. “Flashing Thunder” will once again provide fireworks at dusk.

“We’ve got one of the area’s best fireworks displays,” Feil stated. “We’ve got the same people coming who did it last year, and that was just a wonderful display.”

Past Eitzen Lions president Dick Amundson agreed. “You’ve got to go a long ways to find a better one (fireworks display),” he noted. Amundson said that club volunteers cook for thousands during the Fun Fest. “It takes a lot of people to put something like this on,” he added. “It’s a family get-together. There’s a little something for every age group. Men, women, kids…”

The area near the softball field, beer garden and Lions food stand is “a great place to just sit down, rest your feet, and visit,” Amundson said.

“It’s just such a family gathering,” Eitzen Lions president Spencer Yohe said. “You see so many former Eitzen natives, and Houston County natives. You see them all back, and it’s just like one big family reunion. You see friends you haven’t seen for a year, or a few years, and it offers fun to all kinds of people in all walks of life.

“Kids, adults, we’re got something for everyone. There’s a good variety of things to see and do… We like to thank all the great volunteers who help us. It takes an army to put this on.”