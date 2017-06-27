Eitzen parade one of area’s best

Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

Eitzen Lions secretary Daren Feil summed it up well: “People always show up for the Eitzen Fourth of July parade,” he said. “For a town with less than 300 people to get a 100-plus unit parade put together is pretty impressive.

“It takes a lot of hard work on the part of the committee… We’re still getting marching bands,” Feil added recently.

The Eitzen Lions Family Fun Fest Grand Parade is famous far and wide, drawing entrants from areas such as Waukon, Iowa, in one direction, Spring Grove, Rushford, and Houston in others. There are also plenty of joiners from across the river, in southwestern Wisconsin.

The parade features antique cars, trucks, tractors, vintage machinery, and appearances by classic car clubs. Bright red fire trucks delight the kids. There are also organizations who “clown around” with face paint, wigs, and round red noses. There are musical entertainers playing guitars and drums from the backs of hay racks, marching bands moving with precision, and civic groups of all shapes and sizes manning floats. Eitzen mayor Jeff Adamson often walks the parade route on stilts, dressed up as a long-legged Uncle Sam.

And it’s always led by Old Glory and a military color guard, which is especially fitting on Independence Day.

Lawrence Fruechte serves as chairman of the Eitzen Lions Parade Committee.

“The parade is special,” he said. “It draws a huge crowd. And it usually contains well over 100, maybe 120 units. We have a nice variety of entries to please both children and adults.

“I’ve always loved having it here… There’s a lot happening. The Eitzen community stands behind their celebration. It’s not just the Lions that are putting this on. The fire department is in there helping, and various community organizations are coming in to help. The football team even comes in on the morning of the Fourth to clean up the garbage from the night before, so before anything opens up, that’s all cleared. That’s the kind of community involvement we have here.”

The name of the 2017 parade marshal had not been released at the time of this report, but that person is reportedly also the winner of a Melvin Jones Fellowship, a special honor given to few Lions. Not every local Lions Club bestows such an honor every year. The award takes its name from the founder of the Lions Clubs International, and the application states that the fellowship was established as the group’s “highest form of recognition to acknowledge an individual’s dedication to humanitarian service.”

The parade also features its own sort of welcoming attitude.

A family from Philadelphia with the last name “Eitzen” visited during the Family Fun Fest last year. Fruechte made arrangements for them to ride in the parade. An award-winning short documentary was the result.

“We became good friends with the Eitzen family,” he recalled. “Judy (Lawrence’s wife) and I went to the film festival on April 23 when it was shown in Minneapolis. It was a lot of fun. The theater was full, and they really enjoyed the film.

Just as those film fans liked the documentary, parade fans always seem to enjoy the Fourth of July parade in Eitzen. “I think that everyone just enjoys being out with the crowd,” Fruechte concluded.