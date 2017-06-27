Governor’s veto puts state bond rating in jeopardy, projects at risk

Less than a month after Governor Dayton’s veto of funding for the legislative branch, the consequences for Minnesota are coming into focus. Late Friday, Standard & Poor’s put Minnesota on a “negative” watch, citing concerns over a forthcoming bond payment on the Minnesota Senate Building. In a statement, S&P said the change “reflects our view of the governor’s use of his line-item veto authority […] to reject appropriations to the Legislature that defunded the Legislature’s budgets[.]” On Monday, Fitch Ratings declined to take similar action at this time, but raised concerns that “[i]f the dispute becomes protracted […] this would likely result in a downgrade of not only the appropriation-supported bonds that are directly affected by the conflict but also Minnesota’s Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the rating on all of the state’s general obligation (GO) and related debt.”

House Capital Investment Committee Chair Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Grove City, said Tuesday he is concerned about the potential impact the governor’s veto will have on bonding projects authorized during the special session that concluded last month.

“The governor’s veto could have far-reaching consequences for projects across the state of Minnesota,” Urdahl said. “Communities planning to receive funding from the 2017 bond sale may have to wait which could jeopardize their plans to complete projects. Worse, if our credit rating is downgraded and interest rates go up, it means taxpayers ultimately pay more for every single one of these projects.”

The Legislature authorized and the governor signed into law $987 billion in General Obligation bonding projects as part of Special Session House File 5. On Tuesday, Urdahl sent a letter to Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans seeking information from the administration about the impact the governor’s veto is having on the upcoming bond sale.

“Right now, cities are working with construction companies planning for projects that have been years in the making. Even a small delay in the bond sale could result in major logistical or financial consequences,” Urdahl concluded.