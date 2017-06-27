School board thanks many for their efforts of doing what’s best for our children this school year and beyond

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia Area school board expanded their outreach into Warrior nation and held their June meeting at the Eitzen Community Center.

The meeting was a standard June fare with some looking back at the year that was, and a lot of looking forward to the year that will be.

Many to thank for their efforts

Following the news that the Caledonia Area School district was included in a tax bill which will see the district realize significant tax relief, board chairman Kelley McGraw extended his gratitude to several individuals.

“I think we owe a big ‘thank you’ to Rep. Greg Davids, Senator Jeremy Miller, Governor Dayton and Paul Marquart was the author who introduced the Ag2 Credits Bill which greatly benefited our farmers,” McGraw said. “I also want to thank superintendent Ben Barton. He worked tirelessly on our behalf and it wasn’t lost on us. He testified time and time again at the capitol and held various meetings to help bring our officials up to speed on this very complicated issue.”

Leadership positions statewide

Our principals are acting on several principal association leadership boards which only enriches them as qualified individuals to work with our students.

Superintendent Ben Barton stated “it is great to see Mrs. Meinertz and Mrs. Morem accept the significant leadership roles that they have with the Minnesota Principal’s Association.”

Mr. McGraw also stated that it is nice to see the administration team representing our school so well in this way.

On a related note, Mr. Barton has been accepted to a national program for superintendents which will also bring a wealth of knowledge and experience back to his role in Caledonia schools.

Further information will be published when we have the chance to sit down with Mr. Barton and do a more in depth article on the topic.

McGraw also spoke highly of the staff we have here in the Caledonia school district. Having attended the year end staff recognition and appreciation luncheon, McGraw noted that the staff we have in place is “the best of the best” and that he is so appreciative to have such a wonderfully talented group of dedicated people educating our children.

Milk bids:

The board approved the milk and bread bids for the upcoming school year.

• 1% milk per 1/2 pint carton $0.2069

• Skim milk per 1/2 pint carton $0.1969

• Chocolate skim milk per 1/2 pint carton $0.2079

1% milk per gallon $2.994

8 oz. containers of orange juice $0.345

Fuel oil/gas bid

The fuel oil and gas bid was approved from Kwik Trip posted pump price on June 13, 2017; $2.329

Less applicable gas tax $0.470, less discount per gall of $0.07 net price per gallon of $1.789.

Many new hires

The board also approved several new hires for the upcoming school year.

• Shannon Kochie, elementary teacher

• Rebecca Swedberg part-time elementary teacher

• John Wahlstrom middle/high school social studies teacher

• Stacey Meyer National Honor Society advisor

• Brad King, head boys basketball coach

• Ryan Pitts part-time technology support specialist beginning June 26.

• Sara Klug junior high girls basketball

• Beth Morey junior high girls basketball

• Brent Schroeder junior high girls basketball