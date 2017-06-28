Certificates of Assumed Name – MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE

CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME

Minnesota Statutes, 333

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

ASSUMED NAME: Real Estate Express a McKissock Company

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS:

12977 North Forty Drive Suite 108

St. Louis, MO 63141

NAMEHOLDER(S): American School of Real Estate Express LLC

12977 North Forty Drive Suite 108

St. Louis, MO 63141

I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

DATE FILED: June 23, 2017

SIGNED BY: Katelyn Cormak

Published in the

Caledonia Argus

June 28, July 5, 2017

705580