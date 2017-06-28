County – HOUSTON COUNTY

PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 9:00 a.m.

Place: Commissioners Room, Courthouse, Caledonia, MN

Members Present: Jack Miller, Justin Zmyewski, Scott Connor, Teresa Walter and Fred Arnold

Presiding: Jack Miller, Chairperson

Call to order.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and carried to approve the agenda.

Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve the minutes of the May 23, 2017 meeting.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve payment of the license center and Human Services disbursements and the following claims:

County Revenue Fund $30,303.31

Road & Bridge Fund 96,644.10

—————

Total $126,947.41

==========

Commissioner Zmyewski reported on requests submitted for Conditional Use Permits. The first was for Kurt Zehnder of Mayville Township to build a house on less than 40 acres in an Agricultural District. Two permits were for Darin Meyer/De-Su Holsteins of Spring Grove Township to expand a feedlot from 147 a.u. to 553.7 a.u. consisting of dairy cattle and to build a manure storage structure with a capacity over 20,000 gallons. Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve the three CUPs as explained.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve the Regional Administrative Agency Cooperative Agreement Fraud Prevention Investigation Program. Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve the Master Partnership Contract with the State of Minnesota and to adopt the following:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-27

Therefore, be it resolved:

1. That the Houston County enter into a Master Partnership Contract with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, a copy of which was before the Board.

2. That the proper County officers are authorized to execute such contract, and any amendments thereto.

3. That the Houston County Engineer is authorized to negotiate work order contracts pursuant to the Master Contract, which work order contracts may provide for payment to or from MnDOT, and that the County Engineer may execute such work order contracts on behalf of the Houston County without further approval by this Board.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve the Federal Airport Funding Transfer Agreement authorizing the transfer of $200,000 in airport entitlement funds to the City of Albert Lea. Engineer Pogodzinski reported on bids which were received until June 2, 2017 for C.P. 2017-07. Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to accept the low quote submitted by Fahrner Asphalt Sealers LLC in the amount of $89,400.00.

Engineer Pogodzinski reported on 3 quotes which were received for pavement marking, project C.P. 2017-08. Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to accept the low quote submitted by Traffic Marking Service in the amount of $85,004.12. The Engineers Estimate is $77,747.47.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve the issuance of the liquor, beer and wine licenses for the period 7/1/2017 through 6/30/2018.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve an abatement being a reduction of $256.00 for Darrell W White due to value being on the parcel for a structure which had been previously razed.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to authorize the issuance of a County Credit Card to Cynthia Cresswell-Hatleli. HR Director Arrick-Kruger recommended the assignment of David Bauer to the position of probationary Highway Maintenance Specialist Senior at Step 3 of the appropriate comparable worth band. Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve the same.

Engineer Pogodzinski reported that David Bauer utilizes his phone to speak with staff, suppliers and contractors and requested he be granted a $30.00 per month cell phone per diem. Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve the requested stipend.

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Tessa Diepenbrock at C41 step 4 effective July 17, 2017 contingent upon the successful completion of the required background check.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to authorize the hire of a 67 day employee and search for a single appraiser.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to recess for a period of 5 minutes.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to reconvene in open session.

There being no further business and the time being 11:45 a.m., motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting, the next advertised meeting being Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

HOUSTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

By: Jack Miller, Chairperson

Attest: Charlene Meiners, County Auditor

THE ABOVE PROCEEDINGS OF THE HOUSTON COUNTY BOARD OF COM-MISSIONERS IS ONLY A SUMMARY. THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE HOUSTON COUNTY AUDITORS OFFICE AS WELL AS ON THE HOUSTON COUNTY WEBSITE LOCATED AT THE FOLLOWING WEB ADDRESS: http://www.co.houston.mn.us/

