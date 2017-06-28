School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

DISTRICT NO. 299

CALEDONIA, MINNESOTA ABBREVIATED BOARD MEETING MINUTES MAY 15, 2017

The Board of Education of Independent School District No. 299, Caledonia, Minnesota, met in a regular school board meeting in the Heritage Room in the Brownsville Community Center in Brownsville, Minnesota. The meeting was called to order by Chair Kelley McGraw at 6:00 p.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was said. The school board members present were Jared Barnes, Melissa Marschall, Emily McGonigle, Kelley McGraw, Michelle Werner, Jimmy Westland, Spencer Yohe, and student school board representatives Nathan Hagerott and Nicholas Loging. Also present were Ben Barton, Mary Morem, Nancy Runningen, Karen Schiltz, Barb Meyer, Craig Moorhead, Kathy Fitzpatrick, Jean Meyer, and Cheryl Whitesitt. Absent was Gina Meinertz.

Moved by Spencer Yohe, seconded by Jared Barnes to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried by a unanimous vote. Moved by Emily McGonigle, seconded by Jared Barnes to approve the following consent agenda items: Approval of April 17, 2017, Regular School Board Minutes; approval of the electronic transfers and bills due and payable amounting to $418,098.12 including check numbers 61533 through 61651; accept the resignation of Mitchell Banse as the junior high girls basketball coach effective at the end of the 2016-2017 school year with thanks for his years of service to the school district; approve the Memorandum of Understanding between ISD #299 and the Community Education Director as it relates to the severance sick pay to be submitted to the Minnesota State Retirement System Post Retirement Health Care Savings Account; authorize the bidding of bread, dairy and petroleum products for the 2017-2018 school year; lease Agreement with Semcac Senior Nutrition Program; approve the City of Caledonia to use the school districts platform risers; adopt the Drug and Alcohol Testing Policy #416; adopt the Chemical Use and Abuse Policy #417; adopt the Drug-Free Workplace/Drug-Free School Policy #418; adopt the Students and Employees with Sexually Transmitted Infections and Diseases and Certain Other Communicable Diseases and Infectious Conditions Policy #420; adopt the Enrollment and Nonresident Students Policy #509; adopt the Student Medication Policy #516; adopt the Use of Peace Officers and Crisis Teams to Remove Students with IEPs from School Grounds Policy #532; and adopt the Graduation Requirements Policy #613. Motion carried by a unanimous vote. Member Spencer Yohe introduced the 2017-2018 Resolution for Membership in the Minnesota State High School League and moved its adoption. Whereupon, the Board of Chairperson declared the resolution duly passed and adopted. Member Michelle Werner introduced the Resolution Relating to the Termination and Non-renewal of the Teaching Contract, Jason Cognac, a Probationary Teacher and moved its adoption. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Jared Barnes and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Jared Barnes, Melissa Marschall, Emily McGonigle, Kelley McGraw, Michelle Werner, Jimmy Westland, and Spencer Yohe. The following voted against the same: None. Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Moved by Spencer Yohe, seconded by Emily McGonigle to approve the 2017-2018 HVED Lease Agreement as presented. Motion carried by a unanimous vote. Moved by Spencer Yohe, seconded by Emily McGonigle to adjourn the meeting at 7:42 p.m. Motion carried by a unanimous vote.

