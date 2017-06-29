Doris C. Giblin, age 86, died peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Wed., June 28, 2017 at Mayo Health System, La Crosse, Wis. She had suffered a massive stroke.

Doris was born on Oct. 18, 1930 to Almina & Almore (St. Mary) Heintz, New Albin, Iowa.

She married Ed (Bud) Giblin on Nov. 4, 1948 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Caledonia, Minn.

Doris was an avid homemaker and farmer’s wife who cared deeply for her family, the 100+year old family farm and their many pets.

Her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also a loyal and loving friend to many over the years.

Doris is survived by her husband, Ed of 68 years; sons Jim (Claudette), Dave (Deb); daughters Diane (Lee), Patty (Don); sister Marian Whitewater; 6 grandchildren, Chad Giblin, Shawn Giblin, Dawn Sears, Dan Wiegrefe, Hillary Grodevant, and Mitch Wampole; 9 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and their cat Sparky.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Roy Hartman, and brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim Whitewater, Nora & Butch Murphy, Mary Giblin, John & Alice Giblin.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 7, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., prior to the funeral at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia.

Lunch will be served at the church after the service. Burial will be at the St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Brownsville, Minn.

McCormick Funeral Home is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.