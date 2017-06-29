Giles H. Fisch, age 80, of Ripon, Wis., passed away on Thurs., June 29, 2017, at his home with family by his side.

Giles was born October 23, 1936, in Freeburg, Minn., the son of Joseph and Margaret (Hingsberger) Fisch. In 1963, Giles married Maureen LaBlanc in Stanley, Wis. He owned and operated Good Times Bar in Ripon. Giles was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Ripon and V.F.W. Schultz-Klemp-Wentland Post #5278.

Survivors include his wife, Maureen Fisch of Ripon, Wis.; son, Mike (Amy) Fisch and their son, Miles all of Ripon, Wis.; two daughters, Karen Hubbard of Milwaukee, Wis., Leigh (Chris) Gatzke and their children, Jay, Riley and Libby Gatzke all of Ripon, Wis.; three sisters, Mary Meyer, Terryl Becker and Valerie Rabiego and one brother, Bill (Sandi) Fisch; three sisters-in-law, Helen Fisch, Sharon Zielke; brother-in-law, Robert (Grace) LaBlanc and many nieces and nephews. Giles was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Leon, Robert and Francis Fisch; two sisters-in-law, Elaine and Barb Fisch and four brothers-in-law, John Rabiego, William Becker, Dale Meyer and Ron Zielke.

Visitation for Giles will be held on Sat., July 8, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 228 Blossom St., Ripon, WI 54971.

Memorial Mass for Giles will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2017, at 11 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Ripon. Reverend Robert A. Fictum will officiate. The cremated remains will be inurned following Mass in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in the Town of Ripon with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in his name.

