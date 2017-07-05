Congressional candidate Jim Hagedorn visits Houston County

To the Editor:

The 2018 election for Congress in Minnesota’s First District may be about 500 days away, but Republican candidate Jim Hagedorn is already working hard and traveling across southern Minnesota to meet residents.

This past Saturday I had the pleasure of walking the Brownsville Days Parade with Hagedorn–his fourth parade of the weekend. Jim greeted as many residents as possible and made light-hearted conversation with parade goers.

Hagedorn, as you might remember, is the GOP candidate who came within 2600 votes (just 4/10ths of one percent) of defeating incumbent Democrat Tim Walz, in 2016. With Walz not seeking reelection to Congress, I’m pleased Hagedorn is running again and making the effort to directly connect with prospective constituents.

One way to gauge a candidate’s respect for voters is his/her willingness to engage in good old fashioned campaigning, I.e. visiting our communities, shaking hands and gaining our views.

That’s the way Jim Hagedorn campaigns and it’s one of the many reasons why I’m happy to support him for Congress.

Jan Deters

La Crescent, Minnesota