Letter writer: “We were there too”

To the Editor:

Founder’s Day in Caledonia was a success and thank you to all the people who helped in the various activities. I want to highlight the historic walk, sponsored by the Caledonia Chamber and the Houston County Historical Society, that took place on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. It did not get any mention in the advertising or stories about the day, but we were there! The walk started at the U.S. Post Office and included the block bordered by Grove, Kingston and Washington Streets, with the final stop at the historic jail. Our appreciation to presenters: Dianne Schuldt, Clare Klug, Lee Grippen, Bill Dorival, Angela, Noah, and Laurent Stigeler, Doug and Laurel Rusert and Duane St. Mary.

Deb Wray

Caledonia, Minnesota