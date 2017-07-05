Liquor store remodel completed, space is much brighter, cleaner

Daniel McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

After removing the carpet from the walls and painting a nice bright color, as well as doing some work on the floors, the Caledonia Municipal Liquor store has a nice feel to it.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

It was once a scene from a 1970’s B movie.

Wall to wall carpet, that also went up the walls, dark, dingy and in need of some TLC.

So the Caledonia Municipal Liquor store received that loving touch by way of tearing the carpet off the walls, ripping the carpet up off of the floors and adding some additional shelving.

In its place is a fresh new coat of paint, new tile floors and additional shelving, which manager Patty Gavin said gives the store the chance to offer additional wines and some local specialty beers that space didn’t allow for prior to the remodel. Daniel McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Patty Gavin stands in front of the extended beer selection available for purchase at the Caledonia Municipal LIquor store.

Closed two weeks

The municipal liquor store was closed for a few weeks in mid-May while the work was being done.

“We rented a storage unit and moved all of the inventory out,” Gavin said. “It was a lot of work.”

But in the end, she said the finished product made it all worth it.

“It is much brighter, much more space,” she said.

The liquor store, which is fully profitable and helps the city keep taxes lower, had been saving for the needed repairs, so it was not funded by taxpayer contributions.

Liquor store hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and as of July 2, Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.