Minnesota Farm Bureau statement on EPA proposed WOTUS repeal

“Minnesota Farm Bureau was pleased with EPA’s proposal to ditch the 2015 rule defining “Waters of the United States” (WOTUS). It was an over regulation that created confusion and uncertainty for regulators and farmers, ranchers and others who depend on their ability to work the land,” said Minnesota Farm Bureau President Kevin Paap. “We look forward to working with EPA Administrator Pruitt to write a new rule that protects water quality without trampling the rights of businesses and the states.”

Minnesota Farm Bureau representing Farmers • Families • Food is comprised of 78 local Farm Bureaus across Minnesota. Members make their views known to political leaders, state government officials, special interest groups and the general public. Programs for young farmers and ranchers develop leadership skills and improve farm management. Promotion and Education Committee members work with programs such as Ag in the Classroom and safety education for children. Join Farm Bureau today and support our efforts to serve as an advocate for rural Minnesota, www.fbmn.org.