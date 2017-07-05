Neuman Pools sands down problem areas at municipal pool

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

Following complaints from some of its users, the Caledonia Aquatic Center responded to the need to “sand down” some spots on the floor of the new pool which were causing swimmers, especially kids, to come home with cuts on their hands and feet.

“It was brought to our attention by the life guards,” said city administrator Adam Swann.

City officials then contacted Neuman Pools who were on-site on Thursday, June 22, and “spent a couple of hours” sanding down problem spots.

“They were out last week, sanding down the areas they thought to be rough,” Swann said. “I do know they found some spots, about a half-dozen or so, I believe. I know they focused specifically on the four and five feet depth and the zero entry areas.”

Swann said that if swimmers notice additional spots or if parents notice cuts continuing on the feet of younger swimmers, to contact the city and Neuman will come back out to fix the problem.

“Hopefully it is taken care of,” Swann said. “I know if it continues to happen we want to be notified. But we haven’t had any more complaints since these initial spots were taken care of.”