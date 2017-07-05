NHS inducts 14 girls and two boys into the local chapter

Submitted

Members of the Caledonia Area HS National Honors Society (NHS). Bottom row, from left to right: Clare Kasten, Lauren Felten, Maria Schieber, Brooke Stemper, Kylie Shefelbine, Amber Conniff, Kaitlyn Wunnecka. Top row, from left to right: Rachel Welsh, Rebeckah Schroeder, Austin Heim, Brent Robley, Katrina Paulson, Emma Craig, Erica Kruse, Brynne Weinbender, Nadia Gordon.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

They are called to represent their school and serve their community.

A group of 16 incoming seniors were chosen in May to be members of the National Honors Society at Caledonia High School.

“It’s an honor,” said Austin Heim.

The National Honor Society (NHS) is a nationwide organization in the United States and outlying territories, which consists of many chapters in high schools.

Selection is based on four criteria: scholarship, leadership, service, and character. The National Honor Society requires some sort of service to the community, school, or other organizations. The time spent working on these projects contributes towards a monthly service hour requirement.

The National Honor Society was founded in 1921 by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. The Alpha chapter of NHS was founded at Fifth Avenue High School by principal Edward S. Rynearson in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Locally, the group of students consisting of, Heim, Clare Kasten, Lauren Felten, Maria Schieber, Brooke Stemper, Kylie Schefelbine, Amber Conniff, Kaitlyn Wunnecka, Rachel Welsh, Rebeckah Schroeder, Brent Robley, Katrina Paulson, Emma Craig, Erica Kruse, Brynne Weinbender, and Nadia Gordon, join a long-list of former NHS members to be inducted into the club.

Speaking on behalf of the group were Heim and Brent Robley.

The 16 students were chosen by anonymous sources who nominated them for NHS.

“We were chosen for our leadership skills, our academic accomplishments, things like that,” said Robley.

“And for the groups and clubs that we’re involved in,” added Heim.

The students will be looking to serve the community during the 2017-18 school year.

They expect to be doing their various NHS service projects throughout the entire year.

“Any way we can help,” said Robley.

Both Robley and Heim follow in siblings’ footsteps into the leadership group.

Robley’s brother Brandon was in NHS last year and Heim has a sister, Kendra, who was in the organization.

“They said to make sure you’re getting your hours done, Robley noted.

Students had to write an essay and obtain a letter of recommendation by a teacher and one non-teacher or coach.

At an induction ceremony held on May 19, students gave a speech about themselves and what being in NHS means to them personally.

The group will meet throughout the school year and discuss their various service projects, among other items of business.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Robley said. “It will be good for us for getting into college and teaches us the importance of community.”