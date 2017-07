Public Record for July 5, 2017

The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office June 15 – June 22, 2017. Ages are given at time of offense.

MINN. STATE PATROL

Dale Carl Baskett, 70, Caledonia, Minn., window tint less than 50% transmittance, fined $125, no MN drivers license, fined $100.

John Pete Coldwater, 60, Brownsville, Minn., speeding, fined $125.

Jason Ray Curtis, 28, Caledonia, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Michael Reese Fitzgerald, 32, St. Paul, Minn., duty to drive with due care, fined $175, no driver’s license in possession, fined $100.

Jadi Lynn Heaney, 33, Caledonia, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Harold Manford Hellickson, 79, Hendersonville, N.C., speeding, fined $215.

Andrew N Hengst, 57, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $115.

Ross Howard Holen, 32, Caledonia, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Mark Kenneth Moeller, 68, Winona, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Lisa Mary Radtke, 62, Dakota, Minn., speeding, fined $375.

Jacob Ryan Whelan, 22, Austin, Minn., speeding, fined $135.

Tommie Arshelle Wyer, 60, La Crescent, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Yang Kue, 34, La Crosse, Wis., seat belt required, fined $100.

HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Erika Fisher, 39, La Crosse, Wis., controlled substance crime in fifth degree, possession, probation, fined $75.

Paula K Foster, 59, Chaseburg, Wis., speeding, fined $135.

Joshua Thomas Horstman, 25, La Crosse, Wisc., owner who is not driver must later produce proof of insurance if required, fined $275.

Brittany Jane Johnson, 18, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $135.

Gregory Alan Littlejohn, 65, Hokah, Minn., careless driving, fined $175.

Gregory James Nash, 58, Canton, Minn., speeding, fined $125.

Margaret Elizabeth Nelson, 56, Dorchester, Iowa, issue dishonored check, stay of adjudication, probation, fined $159.

Sierra Crystal Neperud, 21, La Crosse, Wis., obstruct legal process, fined $175.

Kourtney Paige Olson, 16, Caledonia, duty to drive with due care, fined $115.

Michael Albin Rotering, 49, Winona, Minn., stalking, stay of adjudication, continued, probation, fined $100.

Pedro Tecpile, 24, Caledonia, Minn., driving without a valid license, fined $175.

Jadi Lynn Twite, 20, Caledonia, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $275.

Seth Joseph Twite, 20, Hokah, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.

Phillip Lawrence Clay, 39, Caledonia, Minn., 5th degree assault, 2 days local confinement, probation, fined $75, drugs – 5th degree possession, concurrent probation.

Calvin Joel Gehri, 41, Rockland, Wis., seat belt required, fined $100.

Joshua Duane Koch, 33, Caledonia, Minn., disorderly conduct, probation, fined $125.

Curt Arthur Marson, 44, Caledonia, Minn., assault in the third degree, probation, fined $75, disorderly conduct (later date), 14 days local confinement, fined $75.

Kenneth Gary Privet, 50, Caledonia, Minn., violate limited drivers licence conditions, fined $175.

Brian Martin Schwingle, 40, Rochester, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Carl Edmund Wermager, 50, La Crescent, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

HOUSTON POLICE DEPT.

Erik Robert Conley, 18, Houston, Minn., liquor consumption by persons under 21, fined $175.

Cameron Christopher Lee, 19, Houston, Minn., liquor consumption by persons under 21, fined $175.

Samantha Jane Wohiferd, 20, Elgin, Minn., open bottle law, posession, fined $175, liquor consumption by persons under 21, fined $100.

LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.

Jennifer Marie Doering, 37, Spring Grove, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Sophie Ann Emery, 18, La Crescent, Minn., failure to stop for stop sign, fined $125.

Casey Ray Foss, 29, Blair, Wis., seat belt required, fined $100.

Tyrell Allen Hunt, 19, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $135.

Benjamin Michael McCabe, 18, Brownsville, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Joshua David Parker, 23, St. Louis Park, Minn., speeding, fined $115, failure to stop for stop sign, fined $50.

Lovell Robert Parkes, 21, La Crosse, Wis., possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle, fined $225.

David William Rask, 57, Caledonia, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Matthew Jeffery Schwartzhoff, 26, Eitzen, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Chloe Marie Seelig, 21, Onalaska, Wis., controlled substance crime in the 5th degree, possesion, local confinement, 14 days, probation, fined $75.

Dennis Lee Sharpe, 25, Houston, Minn., driving after revocation, 1 day local confinement, probation, fined $275, operate unregistered vehicle, fined $100.

Steven John Steffes, 42, La Crescent, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Megan Elizabeth Stevensen, 21, Owatonna, Minn., driving after revocation, continued for dismissal, probation, fined $100, speeding, continued for dismissal, concurrent.

Rose Mary Tschumper, 21, Houston, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Roger Duane Vick, 73, Caledonia, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.