To the Editor:

I would like to take a moment to “THANK” the Eitzen Fire Department and the Caledonia EMS for providing their services, so we could put on our tractor and truck pull in Eitzen. I am glad you were there, but I am so glad you were not needed. Again Thank You!!!

Todd McKay

President of the Tri-State Truck and Tractor Pullers

Muscoda, Wis.